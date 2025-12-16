Atsign Brings Advanced Enterprise Security to the Home Lab for Free

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, the leader in “security through invisibility,” today announced the immediate availability of NoPorts Personal, a free-forever tier of its enterprise-grade networking solution designed specifically for personal and non-commercial use. By making the same technology used to secure critical infrastructure and build guardrails for Enterprise AI deployments at no cost, Atsign aims to empower the “Home Lab” community to take their security to the next level.

Unlike traditional VPNs, mesh overlays (e.g., Tailscale), or cloud proxies, NoPorts does not bridge networks or create tunnels that can be laterally traversed. Instead, it connects specific devices and applications using cryptographic identity. Crucially, this architecture ensures absolute data sovereignty: all traffic is end-to-end encrypted using keys generated and stored only on the endpoint. Atsign and NoPorts never possess these keys and can never see anyone’s data in the clear.

For years, the Home Lab has faced a growing “Connectivity Crisis.” As ISPs aggressively deploy Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT) to combat IPv4 exhaustion, traditional remote access methods like port forwarding and dynamic DNS have become obsolete or dangerous. NoPorts Personal eliminates these barriers, providing a secure, invisible way to access home infrastructure without exposing a single IP address to the public internet.

“We believe that the techies running Kubernetes clusters at home today are the ones who will architect the secure enterprise clouds of tomorrow,” said Colin Constable, CTO and Co-founder of Atsign. “They deserve the same world-class security that protects critical utilities and sovereign AI deployments. With NoPorts Personal, we are eliminating the open port, instantly encrypting cleartext protocols like HTTP, MQTT, or MCP, and giving data sovereignty back to the individual.”

The End of the “Open Port” Era

NoPorts Personal allows people to connect to up to two devices completely free of charge. Unlike traditional VPNs that require complex configuration or cloud-based reverse proxies that decrypt traffic at the edge, NoPorts utilizes a unique outbound-initiated architecture (with full bidirectional data flow).

This means:

Total Invisibility - Devices running NoPorts have no listening ports. To a scanner like Shodan, the network appears as a “black hole.”

- Devices running NoPorts have no listening ports. To a scanner like Shodan, the network appears as a “black hole.” All NAT Issues Solved - Whether it’s Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT) on Starlink/5G, or a frustrating "Double NAT" setup behind an ISP gateway, NoPorts traverses them all. People can access their labs remotely without static IPs, bridging modems, or router reconfiguration.

- Whether it’s Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT) on Starlink/5G, or a frustrating "Double NAT" setup behind an ISP gateway, NoPorts traverses them all. People can access their labs remotely without static IPs, bridging modems, or router reconfiguration. No IP Conflicts - Because connections are made to an identity rather than an IP address, NoPorts works seamlessly across overlapping subnets (e.g., 192.168.1.x) without requiring complex NAT rules or network renumbering.

- Because connections are made to an identity rather than an IP address, NoPorts works seamlessly across overlapping subnets (e.g., 192.168.1.x) without requiring complex NAT rules or network renumbering. Zero Knowledge - Encryption keys are cut at the edge. Atsign acts only as a blind relay and never sees any decrypted data.

Optimized for the Modern Home Stack

NoPorts Personal is engineered to fit seamlessly into the diverse hardware and software ecosystems found in modern home labs:

The "Sovereign AI" Cloud - Securely access local LLM interfaces like Ollama and Open WebUI running on NVIDIA RTX 3090/4090 rigs without exposing the API to prompt injection attacks from the open web.

- Securely access local LLM interfaces like Ollama and Open WebUI running on NVIDIA RTX 3090/4090 rigs without exposing the API to prompt injection attacks from the open web. Media & Automation - Reach Plex, Jellyfin, and Home Assistant instances securely from anywhere, bypassing the need for insecure UPnP or complex reverse proxies.

- Reach Plex, Jellyfin, and Home Assistant instances securely from anywhere, bypassing the need for insecure UPnP or complex reverse proxies. Diverse Hardware Support - Runs efficiently on everything from low-power Raspberry Pi clusters to high-performance Intel NUCs and enterprise-grade Dell PowerEdge servers running Proxmox or ESXi.



Availability

NoPorts Personal is available immediately. People can download the software and start connecting their devices for free at www.NoPorts.com .

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities (e.g. AI), and things should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By eliminating the need for open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com.

About NoPorts

NoPorts eliminates network & security vulnerabilities by securing connections between people, entities, and things, making them invisible to would-be attackers by eliminating network attack surfaces. Built on Atsign's atPlatform, NoPorts provides a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and no reliance on cumbersome security layers, enabling seamless and secure communication across virtually any environment. Organizations gain scalability, operational efficiency, and stronger security—all while reducing costs and complexity. For more information, visit NoPorts.com.

