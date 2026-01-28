Atsign Named Finalist for Most Innovative AI-Infrastructure Security Solution in SiliconANGLE Media’s 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, a leader in pre-emptive security and zero-trust connectivity, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Most Innovative AI-Infrastructure Security Solution in SiliconANGLE Media’s 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards.

The Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards celebrate the world’s most forward-thinking companies, pioneering leaders, and breakthrough technologies that are redefining what’s possible. Atsign’s atPlatform was selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees for its breakthrough approach to securing AI infrastructure through the creation of Restricted Access Agents (RAAs), invisible, self-sovereign entities that operate without a network attack surface.

As organizations face the rising threat of AI Sprawl and AI Security Debt, the atPlatform provides a critical abstraction layer. By unifying identity, encryption, and transport into a single software-defined layer, Atsign enables the rapid deployment of Federated Multi-Agent Systems (MAS). This allows innovative teams to spin up dynamic, load-sharing AI agents across different clouds and companies without the traditional friction of configuring firewalls, VPNs, or load balancers.

"We are honored to be recognized by theCUBE and SiliconANGLE for redefining how AI agents interact," said Barbara Tallent, CEO at Atsign. "The future of the AI economy depends on federated systems where agents from different companies can collaborate safely. By shifting the paradigm from 'protecting the perimeter' to 'securing the agent’s intent,' we’ve created the sweet spot where CEO vision meets CISO approval—allowing companies to deploy autonomous AI at the speed of code, not the speed of network tickets."

The finalists in this year’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards are some of the most ambitious and effective innovators in technology today,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “Each company, product and leader recognized has demonstrated significant vision and execution in shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology.”

Atsign’s atPlatform introduces several industry-first security capabilities for AI infrastructure, including the "Kill Switch" for dynamic mid-session revocation and a "Blind Visibility" model that allows for policy enforcement while remaining cryptographically blinded to sensitive data.

“We recognize the achievements of these finalists, from visionary leaders to trailblazing technologies and companies that are taking industries to new heights and setting bold standards for excellence in innovation,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “Being a finalist in the 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards is a testament to the strength of each company’s ideas, resilience and impact.”

For more information about the awards and to see the full list of finalists, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards.

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities (e.g. AI), and things should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By eliminating the need for open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com.

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 15+ million elite tech professionals, 11.4k+ theCUBE alumni, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers.

Media Contact:



Scott Hetherington

Atsign

Scott@Atsign.com

844-827-0985