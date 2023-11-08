eGain Named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the knowledge automation platform for customer engagement, announced that it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center. Published on November 1, 2023, the report evaluated 12 vendors on 15 criteria.



Powered by Knowledge and Generative AI, the eGain Customer Engagement Suite is an award-winning solution for digital-first, omnichannel engagement. It comprises three capability-rich hubs—Knowledge Hub, Conversation Hub, and Analytics Hub—built on a composable experience platform.

“We are pleased to be named a Visionary in the Gartner report,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Our clients value market-leading innovation and easy consumption models, most recently with the eGain AssistGPT™ launch.”

Gartner clients can click here to access the report.

About eGain

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces agent effort with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

