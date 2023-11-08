Namely Rolls Out 24/7 Live Support to Boost User Assistance

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and leading HR platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), announced the rollout of its 24/7 live support aimed at providing around-the-clock assistance to its existing customers.



The 24/7 live support is tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of Namely customers to ensure that they can access assistance at any time of the day or night. The 24/7 support team will deliver guidance, answer questions, resolve issues and provide all types of requested support for platform administrators. Key areas that the 24/7 service will assist with include:

Employee Maintenance - profile management, password resets, first-time registrations, activations/inactivations and PTO management.

Payroll Processing - paycheck and deduction inquiries, garnishment support.

Reporting - basic setup and guidance for creating meaningful reports.



"We understand the world today works in dynamic environments, and the needs of customers don't adhere to a 9-to-5 schedule," said Esta Pittard, chief operating officer of VensureHR. "The new 24/7 live support guarantees our customers that we're there for them whenever they need assistance, ensuring a seamless experience with our platform."

The addition of round-the-clock support is a testament to Namely's continued commitment to the success of its customers. In recent years, Namely has made a series of enhancements to its customer experience strategy, including the introduction of dedicated “Service Pods” in 2020 to help clients achieve their strategic goals. 24/7 support builds on this approach, whether that involves managing employee profiles, handling payroll queries or setting up essential reports, Namely ensures timely responses.

“Vensure remains steadfast in our mission to continuously elevate customer experience through our diverse range of services and technology offerings,” said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. “Namely has a long-standing reputation for its user-centric approach, which plays a crucial role in bolstering adoption of any HR platform. The introduction of 24/7 support is another example of the company's ongoing efforts to provide exceptional service.”

