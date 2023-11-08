Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Product Transformation Initiative Driving Profit Growth



- Nine-month Net Income of $6.3 Million, Diluted EPS of $0.08

JINHUA, China, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter and Nine Months 2023 Financial Highlights

Third quarter total revenues of $36.4 million increased by 8.2% year-over-year.



Nine-month revenues of $95.2 million increased by 19.9% year-over-year.



Net income for the nine months was $6.3 million, or $0.08 income per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.03 loss per fully diluted share for the same period of 2022.



Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit totaled $244.5 million as of September 30, 2023.



Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi, commented, “We are pleased to see that, following a turnaround from losses to profits in the first half of 2023, the company was profitable in the quarter. Comparing to the first nine months of last year, key metrics grew significantly, with increased sales, higher net income, and a notable improvement in gross profit. This achievement highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. Our strategic adjustments in recent years paved the way for this positive performance in the all-electric off-road vehicle market. Recently, we showcased our new electric off-road vehicle products at the Mid-States Rendezvous and received positive feedback, which has further solidified our market presence across various channels.”

Dr. Dong continued, “Looking ahead to 2024, our primary focus is to increase our market share in the North American market. Kandi’s dedication to innovation and quality places us in a strong position to capitalize on the growing demand for fully electric off-road vehicles in the region, presenting significant market potential and opportunities for sustained growth. We are confident that our sales and production in 2024 will grow substantially compared to those of this year.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months of 2023

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

Q3 2023 2022 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues $36.4 $33.7 +8.2% Gross Profit $10.9 $6.4 +71.4% Gross Margin% 30.0% 18.9% -





Nine Months Ending Sep 30 2023 2022 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues $95.2 $79.4 +19.9% Gross Profit $32.7 $11.5 +184.8% Gross Margin% 34.3% 14.5%

During the first nine months of 2023, net revenues grew 19.9%, reaching $95.2 million, fueled by rapid market acceptance of our fully-electric off-road vehicles and related components. Furthermore, gross margin improved compared to the previous year, due to the better profitability of fully-electric off-road vehicles, particularly crossover golf carts.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q3 2023 2022 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses ($14.5) ($8.6) +69.4% Loss from Operations ($3.6) ($2.2) +63.7% Operating Margin% (9.8%) (6.5%) -





Nine Months Ending Sep 30 2023 2022 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses ($38.7) ($25.7) +51.0% Loss from Operations ($6.1) ($14.2) -57.3% Operating Margin% (6.4%) (17.9%)

During the nine months, Operating expenses rose to $38.7 million from $25.7 million in the same period of 2022, reflecting investment in the off-road EV opportunity in the U.S. Growing expenditures in sales, marketing, and general administration are directly linked to expanding exports to the U.S. market.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q3 2023 2022 Y-o-Y% Net Income $1.3 $1.1 +19.0% Net Income per Share, Basic and Diluted $0.02 $0.01 -





Nine Months Ending Sep 30 2023 2022 Y-o-Y% Net Income (loss) $6.3 ($2.4) NM Net Income (loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted $0.08 ($0.03)

Net income of the first nine months reached $6.3 million, turning from a net loss in the same period in 2022, mainly due to higher gross profit from increased sales of high-margin off-road vehicles resulting from the product transformation strategy.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780

Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1642510&tp_key=32e2677025



The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

- Tables Below -

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,900,121 $ 84,063,717 Restricted cash 61,957,395 66,976,554 Certificate of deposit 109,676,181 81,191,191 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,795,798 and $2,285,386 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 16,350,519 38,150,876 Inventories 57,860,989 40,475,366 Notes receivable 41,129 434,461 Other receivables 11,068,946 11,912,615 Prepayments and prepaid expense 1,689,174 2,970,261 Advances to suppliers 1,540,949 3,147,932 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 333,085,403 329,322,973 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 98,754,578 97,168,753 Intangible assets, net 5,561,878 7,994,112 Land use rights, net 2,690,181 2,909,950 Construction in progress 36,652 199,837 Deferred tax assets 1,427,290 1,432,527 Long-term investment 137,095 144,984 Goodwill 31,193,706 33,178,229 Other long-term assets 9,756,037 10,630,911 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 149,557,417 153,659,303 TOTAL ASSETS $ 482,642,820 $ 482,982,276 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 34,475,667 $ 35,321,262 Other payables and accrued expenses 8,364,215 14,131,414 Short-term loans 9,065,350 5,569,154 Notes payable 22,129,999 19,123,476 Income tax payable 688,633 1,270,617 Other current liabilities 5,273,881 6,089,925 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 79,997,745 81,505,848 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term loans 8,225,000 - Deferred taxes liability 1,172,820 1,378,372 Contingent consideration liability - 1,803,000 Other long-term liabilities 410,182 602,085 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 9,808,002 3,783,457 TOTAL LIABILITIES 89,805,747 85,289,305 STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 84,997,369 and 77,668,730 shares issued and 84,997,369 and 74,180,171 outstanding at September 30,2023 and December 31,2022, respectively 84,997 77,669 Less: Treasury stock (null shares and 3,488,559 shares with average price of $2.81 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ) - (9,807,820 ) Additional paid-in capital 450,242,032 451,373,645 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (11,771,861 ) (16,339,765 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,131,857 ) (28,333,239 ) TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 390,423,311 396,970,490 Non-controlling interests 2,413,762 722,481 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 392,837,073 397,692,971 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 482,642,820 $ 482,982,276 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET $ 36,426,201 $ 33,673,201 $ 95,241,648 $ 79,405,788 REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET - - - - REVENUES, NET 36,426,201 33,673,201 95,241,648 79,405,788 COST OF GOODS SOLD (25,507,180 ) (27,304,038 ) (62,558,825 ) (67,930,595 ) GROSS PROFIT 10,919,021 6,369,163 32,682,823 11,475,193 OPERATING EXPENSE: Research and development (917,893 ) (1,433,649 ) (2,671,435 ) (3,828,078 ) Selling and marketing (4,152,246 ) (1,440,995 ) (8,760,490 ) (3,807,222 ) General and administrative (9,457,877 ) (5,686,233 ) (25,855,648 ) (18,016,843 ) Impairment of goodwill 7,539 - (500,064 ) - Impairment of long-lived assets 14,299 - (948,438 ) - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (14,506,178 ) (8,560,877 ) (38,736,075 ) (25,652,143 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (3,587,157 ) (2,191,714 ) (6,053,252 ) (14,176,950 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 1,927,494 2,138,130 5,982,400 4,739,208 Interest expense (354,999 ) (177,417 ) (722,608 ) (463,994 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 434,995 1,803,000 2,733,995 Government grants 667,944 829,539 1,478,296 1,536,856 Other income, net 2,611,239 536,726 3,685,019 2,954,036 TOTAL OTHER INCOME , NET 4,851,678 3,761,973 12,226,107 11,500,101 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,264,521 1,570,259 6,172,855 (2,676,849 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 12,007 (497,211 ) 86,330 255,232 NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,276,528 1,073,048 6,259,185 (2,421,617 ) LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 407,626 694,029 1,691,281 752,691 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS 868,902 379,019 4,567,904 (3,174,308 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,102,246 ) (20,932,870 ) (19,798,618 ) (39,889,289 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (825,718 ) $ (19,859,822 ) $ (13,539,433 ) $ (42,310,906 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 79,174,343 75,741,399 75,931,247 75,962,899 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 81,234,002 75,885,630 77,645,533 76,061,190 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ (0.03 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ (0.03 ) See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(UNAUDITED) Number

of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Earning

(Deficit) Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Non-controlling

interests Total Balance, December 31, 2021 77,385,130 $ 77,385 $ (2,392,203 ) $ 449,479,461 $ (4,216,102 ) $ 251,786 $ - $ 443,200,327 Stock issuance and award 25,000 25 - 92,925 - - - 92,950 Stock buyback - - (1,570,324 ) (13,236 ) - - - (1,583,560 ) Capital contribution from shareholder - - - - - - 1,198,398 1,198,398 Net loss - - - - (1,616,056 ) - (2,957 ) (1,619,013 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - 1,009,811 - 1,009,811 Balance, March 31, 2022 77,410,130 $ 77,410 $ (3,962,527 ) $ 449,559,150 $ (5,832,158 ) $ 1,261,597 $ 1,195,441 $ 442,298,913 Stock issuance and award 238,600 239 - 584,331 - - - 584,570 Stock buyback - - (1,974,490 ) (22,578 ) - - - (1,997,068 ) Net income (loss) - - - - (1,937,271 ) - 61,619 (1,875,652 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (19,966,230 ) (63,460 ) (20,029,690 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 77,648,730 $ 77,649 $ (5,937,017 ) $ 450,120,903 $ (7,769,429 ) $ (18,704,633 ) 1,193,600 $ 418,981,073 Stock issuance and award 10,000 10 - 22,290 - - - 22,300 Stock based compensation 250,673 250,673 Stock buyback - - (911,714 ) (12,872 ) - - - (924,586 ) Capital contribution from shareholder - - - - - - 337,557 337,557 Net income (loss) - - - - 379,019 - 694,029 1,073,048 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (20,932,870 ) (66,006 ) (20,998,876 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 77,658,730 $ 77,659 $ (6,848,731 ) $ 450,380,994 $ (7,390,410 ) $ (39,637,503 ) 2,159,180 $ 398,741,189





Number

of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Earning

(Deficit) Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Non-controlling

interests Total Balance, December 31, 2022 77,668,730 $ 77,669 $ (9,807,820 ) $ 451,373,645 $ (16,339,765 ) $ (28,333,239 ) $ 722,481 $ 397,692,971 Stock issuance and award 10,000 10 - 22,290 - - - 22,300 Stock based compensation - - - 980,893 - - - 980,893 Net income (loss) - - - - (29,110 ) - 624,567 595,457 Foreign currency translation - - - - - 1,582,687 - 1,582,687 Balance, March 31, 2023 77,678,730 $ 77,679 $ (9,807,820 ) $ 452,376,828 $ (16,368,875 ) $ (26,750,552 ) $ 1,347,048 $ 400,874,308 Stock issuance and award 820,000 820 - 2,706,780 - - - 2,707,600 Stock based compensation - - - 980,893 - - - 980,893 Cancellation of the Treasury Stock (3,488,559 ) (3,489 ) 9,807,820 (9,804,331 ) - - - - Net income - - - - 3,728,112 - 659,088 4,387,200 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (19,279,059 ) - (19,279,059 ) Balance, June 30, 2023 75,010,171 $ 75,010 $ - $ 446,260,170 $ (12,640,763 ) $ (46,029,611 ) $ 2,006,136 $ 389,670,942 Stock issuance and award 9,987,198 9,987 - 2,974,599 - - - 2,984,586 Stock based compensation - - - 1,007,263 - - - 1,007,263 Cancellation of the Treasury Stock - - - - Net income - - - - 868,902 - 407,626 1,276,528 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (2,102,246 ) - (2,102,246 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 84,997,369 $ 84,997 $ - $ 450,242,032 $ (11,771,861 ) $ (48,131,857 ) $ 2,413,762 $ 392,837,073 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.









KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 6,259,185 $ (2,421,617 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 8,952,016 9,512,970 Impairments 1,448,502 - Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts 658,707 4,220 Deferred taxes (200,316 ) (116,206 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,803,000 ) (2,733,995 ) Stock award and stock based compensation expense 8,716,981 913,288 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,846,717 (20,932,970 ) Notes receivable 744,574 1,927,621 Inventories (18,498,142 ) (13,183,546 ) Other receivables and other assets 157,318 (10,264,805 ) Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses 2,710,917 12,405,615 Increase (Decrease) In: Accounts payable 34,021,872 46,796,615 Other payables and accrued liabilities (4,480,660 ) 4,951,022 Notes payable (23,509,907 ) (13,574,849 ) Income tax payable (367,848 ) (60,313 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,656,916 $ 13,223,050 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (13,103,838 ) (1,674,445 ) Payment for construction in progress (75,651 ) (278,777 ) (Loan to) Repayment from third party - (4,545,386 ) Certificate of deposit (34,143,774 ) (22,726,928 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (47,323,263 ) $ (29,225,536 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term loans 12,153,286 20,642,224 Repayments of short-term loans (8,398,565 ) (15,987,912 ) Proceeds from long-term loans 8,225,000 - Contribution from non-controlling shareholder - 772,716 Purchase of treasury stock - (4,505,213 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 11,979,721 $ 921,815 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ (8,686,626 ) $ (15,080,671 ) Effect of exchange rate changes $ (7,496,129 ) $ (13,710,508 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR $ 151,040,271 $ 168,676,007 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 134,857,516 $ 139,884,828 -CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 72,900,121 99,029,118 -RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 61,957,395 40,855,710 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid $ 149,585 $ 274,037 Interest paid $ 384,012 $ 225,479 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES: Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories, fixed assets and intangible assets $ - $ 393,986 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements



