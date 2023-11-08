Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

| Source: Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

- Product Transformation Initiative Driving Profit Growth

- Nine-month Net Income of $6.3 Million, Diluted EPS of $0.08

JINHUA, China, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter and Nine Months 2023 Financial Highlights

Third quarter total revenues of $36.4 million increased by 8.2% year-over-year.

  • Nine-month revenues of $95.2 million increased by 19.9% year-over-year.
  • Net income for the nine months was $6.3 million, or $0.08 income per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.03 loss per fully diluted share for the same period of 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit totaled $244.5 million as of September 30, 2023.

Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi, commented, “We are pleased to see that, following a turnaround from losses to profits in the first half of 2023, the company was profitable in the quarter. Comparing to the first nine months of last year, key metrics grew significantly, with increased sales, higher net income, and a notable improvement in gross profit. This achievement highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. Our strategic adjustments in recent years paved the way for this positive performance in the all-electric off-road vehicle market. Recently, we showcased our new electric off-road vehicle products at the Mid-States Rendezvous and received positive feedback, which has further solidified our market presence across various channels.”

Dr. Dong continued, “Looking ahead to 2024, our primary focus is to increase our market share in the North American market. Kandi’s dedication to innovation and quality places us in a strong position to capitalize on the growing demand for fully electric off-road vehicles in the region, presenting significant market potential and opportunities for sustained growth. We are confident that our sales and production in 2024 will grow substantially compared to those of this year.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months of 2023

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

Q320232022Y-o-Y%
Net Revenues$36.4$33.7+8.2%
Gross Profit$10.9$6.4+71.4%
Gross Margin%30.0%18.9%-


Nine Months Ending Sep 3020232022Y-o-Y%
Net Revenues$95.2$79.4+19.9%
Gross Profit$32.7$11.5+184.8%
Gross Margin%34.3%14.5% 

During the first nine months of 2023, net revenues grew 19.9%, reaching $95.2 million, fueled by rapid market acceptance of our fully-electric off-road vehicles and related components. Furthermore, gross margin improved compared to the previous year, due to the better profitability of fully-electric off-road vehicles, particularly crossover golf carts.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q320232022Y-o-Y%
Operating Expenses($14.5)($8.6)+69.4%
Loss from Operations($3.6)($2.2)+63.7%
Operating Margin%(9.8%)(6.5%)-


Nine Months Ending Sep 3020232022Y-o-Y%
Operating Expenses($38.7)($25.7)+51.0%
Loss from Operations($6.1)($14.2)-57.3%
Operating Margin%(6.4%)(17.9%) 

During the nine months, Operating expenses rose to $38.7 million from $25.7 million in the same period of 2022, reflecting investment in the off-road EV opportunity in the U.S. Growing expenditures in sales, marketing, and general administration are directly linked to expanding exports to the U.S. market.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q320232022Y-o-Y%
Net Income$1.3$1.1+19.0%
Net Income per Share, Basic and Diluted$0.02$0.01-


Nine Months Ending Sep 3020232022Y-o-Y%
Net Income (loss)$6.3($2.4)NM
Net Income (loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted$0.08($0.03) 

Net income of the first nine months reached $6.3 million, turning from a net loss in the same period in 2022, mainly due to higher gross profit from increased sales of high-margin off-road vehicles resulting from the product transformation strategy.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Ms. Kewa Luo
+1 (212) 551-3610
IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

- Tables Below -

       
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
       
  September 30,
2023		  December 31,
2022		 
  (Unaudited)    
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $72,900,121  $84,063,717 
Restricted cash  61,957,395   66,976,554 
Certificate of deposit  109,676,181   81,191,191 
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,795,798 and $2,285,386 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)  16,350,519   38,150,876 
Inventories  57,860,989   40,475,366 
Notes receivable  41,129   434,461 
Other receivables  11,068,946   11,912,615 
Prepayments and prepaid expense  1,689,174   2,970,261 
Advances to suppliers  1,540,949   3,147,932 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  333,085,403   329,322,973 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Property, plant and equipment, net  98,754,578   97,168,753 
Intangible assets, net  5,561,878   7,994,112 
Land use rights, net  2,690,181   2,909,950 
Construction in progress  36,652   199,837 
Deferred tax assets  1,427,290   1,432,527 
Long-term investment  137,095   144,984 
Goodwill  31,193,706   33,178,229 
Other long-term assets  9,756,037   10,630,911 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS  149,557,417   153,659,303 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $482,642,820  $482,982,276 
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $34,475,667  $35,321,262 
Other payables and accrued expenses  8,364,215   14,131,414 
Short-term loans  9,065,350   5,569,154 
Notes payable  22,129,999   19,123,476 
Income tax payable  688,633   1,270,617 
Other current liabilities  5,273,881   6,089,925 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  79,997,745   81,505,848 
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Long-term loans  8,225,000   - 
Deferred taxes liability  1,172,820   1,378,372 
Contingent consideration liability  -   1,803,000 
Other long-term liabilities  410,182   602,085 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES  9,808,002   3,783,457 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  89,805,747   85,289,305 
         
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 84,997,369 and 77,668,730 shares issued and 84,997,369 and 74,180,171 outstanding at September 30,2023 and December 31,2022, respectively  84,997   77,669 
Less: Treasury stock (null shares and 3,488,559 shares with average price of $2.81 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 )  -   (9,807,820)
Additional paid-in capital  450,242,032   451,373,645 
Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)  (11,771,861)  (16,339,765)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (48,131,857)  (28,333,239)
TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  390,423,311   396,970,490 
         
Non-controlling interests  2,413,762   722,481 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  392,837,073   397,692,971 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $482,642,820  $482,982,276 
         
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements


       
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)
       
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2023		  September 30,
2022		  September 30,
2023		  September 30,
2022		 
             
REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET $36,426,201  $33,673,201  $95,241,648  $79,405,788 
REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET  -   -   -   - 
                 
REVENUES, NET  36,426,201   33,673,201   95,241,648   79,405,788 
                 
COST OF GOODS SOLD  (25,507,180)  (27,304,038)  (62,558,825)  (67,930,595)
                 
GROSS PROFIT  10,919,021   6,369,163   32,682,823   11,475,193 
                 
OPERATING EXPENSE:                 
Research and development  (917,893)  (1,433,649)  (2,671,435)  (3,828,078)
Selling and marketing  (4,152,246)  (1,440,995)  (8,760,490)  (3,807,222)
General and administrative  (9,457,877)  (5,686,233)  (25,855,648)  (18,016,843)
Impairment of goodwill  7,539   -   (500,064)  - 
Impairment of long-lived assets  14,299   -   (948,438)  - 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE   (14,506,178)  (8,560,877)  (38,736,075)  (25,652,143)
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (3,587,157)  (2,191,714)  (6,053,252)  (14,176,950)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):                 
Interest income  1,927,494   2,138,130   5,982,400   4,739,208 
Interest expense  (354,999)  (177,417)  (722,608)  (463,994)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  -   434,995   1,803,000   2,733,995 
Government grants  667,944   829,539   1,478,296   1,536,856 
Other income, net  2,611,239   536,726   3,685,019   2,954,036 
TOTAL OTHER INCOME , NET   4,851,678   3,761,973   12,226,107   11,500,101 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES   1,264,521   1,570,259   6,172,855   (2,676,849)
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)  12,007   (497,211)  86,330   255,232 
NET INCOME (LOSS)  1,276,528   1,073,048   6,259,185   (2,421,617)
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS  407,626   694,029   1,691,281   752,691 
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS  868,902   379,019   4,567,904   (3,174,308)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS                
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (2,102,246)  (20,932,870)  (19,798,618)  (39,889,289)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  $(825,718) $(19,859,822) $(13,539,433) $(42,310,906)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC  79,174,343   75,741,399   75,931,247   75,962,899 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED  81,234,002   75,885,630   77,645,533   76,061,190 
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $0.02  $0.01  $0.08  $(0.03)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $0.02  $0.01  $0.08  $(0.03)
                 
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements


                         
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
                         
  Number
of
Outstanding
Shares		  Common
Stock		  Treasury
Stock		  Additional
Paid-in
Capital		  Accumulated
Earning
(Deficit)		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income		  Non-controlling
interests		  Total 
Balance, December 31, 2021  77,385,130  $77,385  $(2,392,203) $449,479,461  $(4,216,102) $251,786  $-  $443,200,327 
Stock issuance and award  25,000   25   -   92,925   -   -   -   92,950 
Stock buyback  -   -   (1,570,324)  (13,236)  -   -   -   (1,583,560)
Capital contribution from shareholder  -   -   -   -   -   -   1,198,398   1,198,398 
Net loss  -   -   -   -   (1,616,056)  -   (2,957)  (1,619,013)
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   1,009,811   -   1,009,811 
                                 
Balance, March 31, 2022  77,410,130  $77,410  $(3,962,527) $449,559,150  $(5,832,158) $1,261,597  $1,195,441  $442,298,913 
Stock issuance and award  238,600   239   -   584,331   -   -   -   584,570 
Stock buyback  -   -   (1,974,490)  (22,578)  -   -   -   (1,997,068)
Net income (loss)  -   -   -   -   (1,937,271)  -   61,619   (1,875,652)
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   (19,966,230)  (63,460)  (20,029,690)
                                 
Balance, June 30, 2022  77,648,730  $77,649  $(5,937,017) $450,120,903  $(7,769,429) $(18,704,633)  1,193,600  $418,981,073 
Stock issuance and award  10,000   10   -   22,290   -   -   -   22,300 
Stock based compensation              250,673               250,673 
Stock buyback  -   -   (911,714)  (12,872)  -   -   -   (924,586)
Capital contribution from shareholder  -   -   -   -   -   -   337,557   337,557 
Net income (loss)  -   -   -   -   379,019   -   694,029   1,073,048 
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   (20,932,870)  (66,006)  (20,998,876)
                                 
Balance, September 30, 2022  77,658,730  $77,659  $(6,848,731) $450,380,994  $(7,390,410) $(39,637,503)  2,159,180  $398,741,189 


  Number
of
Outstanding
Shares		  Common
Stock		  Treasury
Stock		  Additional
Paid-in
Capital		  Accumulated
Earning
(Deficit)		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income		  Non-controlling
interests		  Total 
Balance, December 31, 2022  77,668,730  $77,669  $(9,807,820) $451,373,645  $(16,339,765) $(28,333,239) $722,481  $397,692,971 
Stock issuance and award  10,000   10   -   22,290   -   -   -   22,300 
Stock based compensation  -   -   -   980,893   -   -   -   980,893 
Net income (loss)  -   -   -   -   (29,110)  -   624,567   595,457 
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   1,582,687   -   1,582,687 
                                 
Balance, March 31, 2023  77,678,730  $77,679  $(9,807,820) $452,376,828  $(16,368,875) $(26,750,552) $1,347,048  $400,874,308 
Stock issuance and award  820,000   820   -   2,706,780   -   -   -   2,707,600 
Stock based compensation  -   -   -   980,893   -   -   -   980,893 
Cancellation of the Treasury Stock  (3,488,559)  (3,489)  9,807,820   (9,804,331)  -   -   -   - 
Net income  -   -   -   -   3,728,112   -   659,088   4,387,200 
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   (19,279,059)  -   (19,279,059)
                                 
Balance, June 30, 2023  75,010,171  $75,010  $-  $446,260,170  $(12,640,763) $(46,029,611) $2,006,136  $389,670,942 
Stock issuance and award  9,987,198   9,987   -   2,974,599   -   -   -   2,984,586 
Stock based compensation  -   -   -   1,007,263   -   -   -   1,007,263 
Cancellation of the Treasury Stock                  -   -   -   - 
Net income  -   -   -   -   868,902   -   407,626   1,276,528 
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   (2,102,246)  -   (2,102,246)
                                 
Balance, September 30, 2023  84,997,369  $84,997  $-  $450,242,032  $(11,771,861) $(48,131,857) $2,413,762  $392,837,073 
                                 
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



    
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
    
  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2023  September 30, 2022 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income (loss) $6,259,185  $(2,421,617)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization  8,952,016   9,512,970 
Impairments  1,448,502   - 
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts  658,707   4,220 
Deferred taxes  (200,316)  (116,206)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (1,803,000)  (2,733,995)
Stock award and stock based compensation expense  8,716,981   913,288 
         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
         
Accounts receivable  11,846,717   (20,932,970)
Notes receivable  744,574   1,927,621 
Inventories  (18,498,142)  (13,183,546)
Other receivables and other assets  157,318   (10,264,805)
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses  2,710,917   12,405,615 
         
Increase (Decrease) In:        
Accounts payable  34,021,872   46,796,615 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  (4,480,660)  4,951,022 
Notes payable  (23,509,907)  (13,574,849)
Income tax payable  (367,848)  (60,313)
Net cash provided by operating activities $26,656,916  $13,223,050 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net  (13,103,838)  (1,674,445)
Payment for construction in progress  (75,651)  (278,777)
(Loan to) Repayment from third party  -   (4,545,386)
Certificate of deposit  (34,143,774)  (22,726,928)
Net cash used in investing activities $(47,323,263) $(29,225,536)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from short-term loans  12,153,286   20,642,224 
Repayments of short-term loans  (8,398,565)  (15,987,912)
Proceeds from long-term loans  8,225,000   - 
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder  -   772,716 
Purchase of treasury stock  -   (4,505,213)
Net cash provided by financing activities $11,979,721  $921,815 
         
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $(8,686,626) $(15,080,671)
Effect of exchange rate changes $(7,496,129) $(13,710,508)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR $151,040,271  $168,676,007 
         
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $134,857,516  $139,884,828 
-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD  72,900,121   99,029,118 
-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD  61,957,395   40,855,710 
         
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Income taxes paid $149,585  $274,037 
Interest paid $384,012  $225,479 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:        
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories, fixed assets and intangible assets $-  $393,986 
         
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

 