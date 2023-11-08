WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (the “ISSUER”) - Notice in Respect of a Daily Swap Rate Amendement for the Affected Securities

8 November 2023

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short

(the “Affected Securities”)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDEMENT FOR THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

This notice relates to the Affected Securities issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 2 August 2023 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities and has notified the Issuer of its intention to increase the Daily Swap Rate of the Affected Securities. Changes to the Daily Swap Rate are permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and such change is made in accordance with the Conditions of the Affected Securities.

The Issuer announces that on 15 November 2023, the Daily Swap Rate for the Affected Securities will be amended as follows:





Product Name Product Ticker Current Daily Swap Rate Proposed Daily Swap Rate WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged 2PAL 0.004216% 0.005500% WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged 3BRL 0.005639% 0.007583% WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 3BRS 0.006944% 0.008194% WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged 3GOL 0.005169% 0.006556% WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short 3GOS 0.006134% 0.006833% WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged 3NGL 0.006246% 0.009000% WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short 3NGS 0.007696% 0.009639% WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged 3OIL 0.005719% 0.007667% WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 3OIS 0.007024% 0.008194% WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged 3SIL 0.006254% 0.006667% WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short 3SIS 0.006914% 0.008861%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into supplemental trust deeds for each of the Affected Securities to effect the amended Daily Swap Rates (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 15 November 2023.