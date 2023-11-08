The New and Improved Emerald Advance(SM) Loan Provides a Little Breathing Room This Holiday Season with a Loan of up to $1,300

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holidays approach and inflation stretches budgets to the limit, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced the launch of the new and improved H&R Block Emerald Advance® Loan1, which provides qualifying individuals with up to $1,300 the same day they apply.



Anyone can apply for the Emerald Advance Loan through Dec. 31. To get started, individuals can make an appointment online at HRBlock.com to meet with an H&R Block associate at one of nearly 4,000 participating H&R Block offices who will guide them through the application process. And those who are approved can leave with funds on an Emerald Card®2 or deposited to their Spruce account3.

“We have completely reimagined the Emerald Advance Loan to remove the annual fee and provide more flexibility for repayment to ensure it helps individuals when they need it most,” said John Thompson, Vice President, Financial Services at H&R Block. “During this time of year, we see many of our customers who want to provide a memorable experience for their families. An Emerald Advance Loan could help them do that.”

The Emerald Advance Loan has no application fee, and checking eligibility won’t impact a customer’s credit. With no monthly payments—and no payments required until March 31, 2024—approved customers now have more flexibility to pay what they can when they can. They simply must pay the loan in full by March 31, 2024. There are convenient repayment options, including using a debit card, check, or money order. And for those who file their taxes with H&R Block this upcoming tax season, the loan can conveniently be paid back with a tax refund.

“Earlier this year, Fortune recognized H&R Block as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies because of the work we are doing to improve services and experiences that bring value to our clients and communities,” said Les Whiting, Chief Financial Services Officer at H&R Block. “The Emerald Advance Loan is part of an extensive portfolio of products demonstrating how H&R Block empowers its customers with convenient financial tools year-round that ease financial burden.”



1H&R Block Emerald Advance® Loan originated by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC. Subject to eligibility and credit approval. Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is 35.9%. Loan amounts vary from $350-$1300. If approved, loan proceeds will be disbursed as directed to prepaid card or checking account at Pathward. Additional terms and conditions apply, see account agreements for details. Offered for a limited time at participating locations.

2H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® is issued by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Additional fees, terms and conditions apply; consult your Cardholder Agreement for details. ©2023 HRB Tax Group, Inc.

3The Spruce℠ Spending Account is established at, and the Spruce debit card is issued by, Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard® is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

For Further Information