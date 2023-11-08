Resilinc Announces Top 30 Most Resilient Suppliers in the High-Tech Industry for 2023

MILPITAS, CA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company, is pleased to announce the Top 30 companies in the high-tech supply chain with the best risk and resiliency programs. These 30 companies were selected based on their Resilinc R Score®. This patented risk-scoring system measures supply chain resiliency based on key metrics including performance, network resilience, transparency, continuity of supply, and risk program maturity.

Each of the 30 companies on the list is a supplier to multiple high-tech OEMs and has been part of Resilinc’s network for at least one year. All scored well based on their high degree of transparency and ongoing collaboration with the OEM to provide supply chain intelligence down multiple tiers. This includes responding quickly with a yes/no impact status during a disruption and providing alternate sites when possible to reduce recovery time. They are all rated strong performers by their customers across operational metrics including business continuity planning and reliability.

“I am excited to see the evolution of this year’s Top 30 list. The progress companies are making in their journey to supply chain resiliency is evident in the growing number of organizations topping the list,” said Rick Freeman, Resilinc’s Director of Advisory Services. “Last year, the top performers comprised seven companies, and now it encompasses 10, while the middle cohort doubled in size. As more organizations adopt best practices like supply chain mapping, risk monitoring, supplier assessments, and collaboration, the future of global supply chains looks more resilient and secure. A big congratulations to the 30 winners.”

The top 10 stand out because of their high degree of maturity in how they map multiple tiers of their supply chain and work hard to build trust with suppliers. They also leverage technology to improve visibility and foster collaboration with direct and sub-tier suppliers.

Here are the Top 30 R Score® Companies in the high-tech industry supply chain (listed in alphabetical order):

The top 10 include:

Eaton Corp.

Harman International

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Honeywell International

IBM Corp.

Keysight Technologies

Micron Technology

Nvidia Corp.

Seagate Technology

Western Digital Corp.

11-24 include:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Ericsson

Flex

Infineon Technologies

Lutron Electronics

Marelli

Microsoft

NEC Global

NovAtel Inc.

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

T-Mobile

Verizon

Zebra Technologies

25- 30 include:

Boyd

Coilcraft, Inc.

Fujifilm Corp.

Jabil

Murata

TDK Corporation

“Supply chain resiliency is a maturity journey that requires cutting-edge technology, dedicated resources, defined processes, and rigorous change management,” said Resilinc’s Senior Director, Rotimi Ogunbiyi, Solutions Strategy. “Resilinc’s risk and resiliency roadmap is built upon years of proven best practices and approaches; we’re with our customers and suppliers every step of the way to support and accelerate their transformation from reactive to resilient. Each organization on this list should be proud of the benchmarks they’re setting for the entire industry.”

The Top 30 achieved the highest R Score® out of over 140,000 suppliers analyzed in the High-Tech, Electronics and Semiconductor supply chain. These companies are part of Resilinc’s mapped network and range from Tier 1 to Tier 5. Data and metrics to determine each supplier’s score are refreshed every quarter.

More information on the Resilinc R Score® methodology can be found here: https://www.resilinc.com/r-score-ranking/

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose of strengthening global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations can collaborate with their suppliers and customers with a spirit of transparency and trust to acquire unmatched visibility into their multi-tier supply networks, and partner across tiers seamlessly to recover supply chains during disruptions.

Since our launch in 2010, Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

