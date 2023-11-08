Better Choice Research Partner, Aimia Pet HealthCo Inc., Signs R&D Partnership Agreement for Development of GLP1 Supplement for Pets

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, and its research partner, Aimia Pet HealthCo Inc. (APH), today announced that APH has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Dr. Nadia Crosignani for the development of a GLP1 supplement for pets. The MOU sets out the basis for Dr. Crosignani to commence research and development of a GLP1 supplement for use in companion animals. Combining a GLP1 supplement with Better Choices’ Halo branded toppers or treats for dogs and cats to treat obesity and other health issues associated with overweight pets is an area of growing interest as more than half of dogs and cats worldwide are classified as overweight or obese.



Dr. Crosignani is a leading international researcher in pet health and a professor of Veterinary Science at the Universidad de la Republic de Uruguay operating in the department of Pharmacology in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Crosignani holds a MS in Physiology from the University of Rio Grande do Sul, UFRGS, Brazil and a PhD in Anesthesia from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Sao Paulo, UNESP, Brazil. In addition, Dr. Crosignani has a post-doctorate degree from UNESP, Faculty of Medicine, researching in the field of pain management.

“We are pleased to make progress with our R&D partners, APH and Dr. Crosignani. We see the use of the GLP1 supplement as a significant opportunity for the pet health industry and are assembling top tier partners to help Better Choice and our brands, including Halo, become pioneers in this sector,” commented Mike Young, Chairman of the Board for Better Choice.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

