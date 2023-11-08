The College of Charleston Partners with Coursera to Equip Students, Faculty and Staff with In-Demand Skills

Charleston, S.C., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Charleston is partnering with global online learning platform, Coursera, to launch a new program to provide industry-branded micro-credentials to students, faculty and staff at no cost. Students will be able to earn professional certificates for in-demand workplace skills that will complement any academic major or minor. Faculty and staff will also be able to earn professional certificates through flexible, online training.

“This partnership will provide members of the College of Charleston community the opportunity to build skills using resources from some of the world’s leading companies,” said College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu. “As one of the oldest colleges in the nation, the College of Charleston is setting the blueprint for other liberal arts institutions to follow.”

Students, faculty and staff now have access to Career Academy on Coursera, which includes more than 45 entry-level Professional Certificates from leading companies such as Google, IBM, Microsoft and Salesforce. The program enables individuals to explore a wide range of in-demand career paths, such as Data Analyst, Cyber Security Analyst, UX Designer, Application Developer and Social Media Marketer. Hands-on projects and interactive assessments allow individuals to apply their skills in real-world scenarios and practice using workplace tools.

“I am very excited about making Coursera’s Career Academy available to our College of Charleston community,” said Suzanne Austin, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “U.S. workforce needs are changing rapidly, and we need to provide resources so that students, faculty and staff can succeed in this environment.”

“We are excited to partner with the College of Charleston, one of the oldest colleges in the U.S., in its efforts to complement the broad-base liberal arts education that prepare students to be great critical thinkers, with industry micro-credentials that prepare students for in-demand careers,” said Scott Shireman, Global Head of Coursera for Campus. “With Career Academy, every Charleston student can earn the skills and credentials needed to give them a competitive edge and unlock opportunities in the rapidly evolving local job market."

These high-quality, online courses consist of a series of modules with 10-minute video segments, readings, assignments and assessments that can be used to supplement content.

The College of Charleston is the first university in South Carolina to offer the full suite of Coursera’s Career Academy. According to a recent study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, South Carolina has 167,000 unfulfilled job openings.

“Google has called South Carolina home for nearly two decades. We’re proud to invest in the state’s students and future workers by offering our Google Career Certificates program to the College of Charleston,” said Amanda Brophy, director of Grow with Google. “We’re excited that thousands of students at the College will learn job-ready skills from experts at Google while pursuing a degree.”

According to research by Coursera, a majority of recently surveyed college students and new graduates nationwide said earning an industry micro-credential will help them stand out to employers. Research confirms that U.S. employers increasingly regard college degree-earners who also hold available industry micro-credentials as stronger job candidates. Specifically, 86% agree that an industry micro-credential strengthens a candidate’s job application, while 74% say these credentials improve a candidate’s ability to perform in an entry-level position.

About College of Charleston

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation's top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 136 million registered learners as of September 30, 2023. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

Attachments