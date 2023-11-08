MUHC’s Got Talent raises $420,000 to support excellence in research and care at the MUHC

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUHC health care staff rocked MTELUS on November 7th at the second annual MUHC’s Got Talent. Created by the MUHC Foundation and modelled after the hit TV show, this exciting event takes MUHC health care workers out of the clinic and puts them on stage to fundraise for causes at the MUHC close to their hearts. This year’s event raised $420,000 in support of a variety of causes at the McGill University Health Centre.



“Our performers gave their all to support patient care and research at the MUHC. Getting up on stage and performing in front of an audience is no small feat, and not only did they perform beautifully, but raised thousands of dollars for a good cause in the process. I want to thank our donors and sponsors for their immense generosity.”

—Tina Scalia, Senior Director, Commercial Financial Services – Finance, Québec, RBC Royal Bank of Canada and Co-Chair, MUHC’s Got Talent

Audience members were dazzled by the star power of respirologist and rock guitarist Dr. Jason Shahin, who supported the intensive care unit with a rocking rendition of Abba’s Mamma Mia! All were delighted when infectious disease expert Dr. Marcel Behr showed off his skills on the piano and harmonica in support of infection and immunity research. Friend of the MUHC Foundation Billie du Page, an accomplished singer/songwriter, sang a stunning original song to support the work of rare and genetic disease expert Dr. Donald Vinh.

“I am so proud to be part of this amazing event. The talent of our performers is unbelievable. We have a cardiologist who plays guitar, an a capella group made up of patients of the Lachine Hospital, a group of nurses from the MUHC and so many more amazing talents. Everyone who joined us at MTELUS saw a suberb show.”

—Anna Dell’Api, VP Legal & Deputy General Counsel, Laurentian Bank and Co-Chair, MUHC’s Got Talent

The energy at MTELUS was electric, with audience members dancing along to the music from their seats. Judges Catherine Verdon-Diamond, Jason Rockman and Mitsou had their work cut out for them to select the top three performers, who received cash prizes toward their causes.

“Choosing our winners was a difficult decision—we enjoyed every performance and were awed by the passion we saw on stage. While we had to choose three, all ten performers can be proud of their performances and the funds they raised for the MUHC.”

—Catherine Verdon-Diamond, Host, The Beat 5@7 with Catherine and Cat and MUHC’s Got Talent judge

The three Judges’ Choice winners are:

First prize - $10,000 – Billie du Page in support of rare and genetic disease research

Second prize - $6,000 – À la Carte in support of the revitalization of the Lachine Hospital

Third prize - $4,000 – The Pillars in support of the recruitment and training of the MUHC’s talented nurses



“The opportunity to perform alongside my fellow nurses on a stage as famous as MTELUS was unbelievable. We are so proud to share our music and to fundraise in support of all the outstanding nurses at the MUHC.”

—Carissa Wong, Advanced Practice Nurse, MUHC & The Pillars nursing team

At the end of the night, the votes were tallied and two final prizes were awarded:

Fan Favourite – $15,000 – The Pillars in support of the recruitment and training of the MUHC’s talented nurses

Fundraising Champion - $15,000 – Fatima Zahra Haouzi in support of cancer research

The winners gathered on stage to hear the final fundraising total alongside MUHC’s Got Talent Co-Chairs Tina Scalia and Anna Dell’Api, MUHC Foundation President and CEO Marie-Hélène Laramée, and MUHC President and Executive Director Dr. Lucie Opatrny.

“As head of the MUHC, I know that the members of our team are gifted in their fields and have different interests outside of work, but what a nice surprise to see the variety of talent on display this evening. On behalf of our patients and their families, I thank everyone for their engagement in support of excellence in care.”

—Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director, MUHC

“Seeing so many health care professionals and friends of the MUHC Foundation get up on stage and share their talents with the world was incredibly inspiring. I am so grateful to our performers, co-chairs, my staff and everyone who donated or attended the show. It wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/307a882b-94ba-47be-bb4f-298a2acd8735