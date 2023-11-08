Parker University Included on Forbes Advisor’s “Best Master’s in Dietetics Online” and “Best Texas Online Colleges” 2023 Lists

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is proud to share that it has been recognized by Forbes Advisor on the esteemed “Best Master’s in Dietetics Online for 2023” and “Best Texas Online Colleges of 2023” lists!

Best Master’s in Dietetics Online of 2023

This prestigious acknowledgment is timely, as the dietetics industry has seen a shift in requirements for Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN). Graduate degrees will be required by 2024 for students to take the registration exam, and Parker University’s Master of Science Degree in Functional Nutrition offers a flexible learning environment that focuses on nutritional biochemistry, health maintenance, and disease treatment and prevention. This degree is an excellent fit for current and aspiring health professionals who want to deepen their knowledge in nutrition science. Dietetics master’s programs prepare students for careers such as registered dietitians, nutritionists, food service managers, and community dietitians.

Forbes scored 14 accredited nonprofit colleges offering online master’s in dietetics degree programs in the U.S. using 16 key data points related to credibility, affordability, student outcomes, student experience, and the application process. Data for these categories was pulled from reliable, private, third-party data sources and individual school and program websites.

To learn more about Parker University’s recognition on the “Best Master’s in Dietetics Online of 2023” list, go to forbes.com/advisor/education/best-dietetics-masters-programs-online/. If you are interested in Parker University’s Master of Science Degree in Functional Nutrition, please visit parker.edu/lp/ms-functional-nutrition.

Best Texas Online Colleges of 2023

Nearly 100 nonprofit, accredited colleges and universities offer online degrees in Texas that cover various subject areas. Parker University is proud to be recognized at the top of Forbes Advisor’s “Best Texas Online Colleges of 2023” list.

Forbes Advisor scored 96 accredited, nonprofit colleges that offer online bachelor’s degree programs in Texas using 16 critical data points related to credibility, affordability, student outcomes, student experience, and the application process. Data for these categories was pulled from reliable, private, third-party data sources and individual school and program websites.

For more information about Parker University’s recognition on the “Best Texas Online Colleges of 2023” list, visit forbes.com/advisor/education/best-online-colleges-in-texas/.

Parker University is constantly innovating and expanding to make its students standout leaders in their chosen industries, and the university is honored to be recognized by trusted educational resources like Forbes Advisor.

For more information about Parker University’s various degree programs, go to parker.edu.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College of 2023 by Forbes.

