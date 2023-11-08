Global SCADA Market Thrives on Robust Growth, Paving the Way for Enhanced Industrial Automation

Chicago, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global SCADA market continues to demonstrate robust growth, offering advanced industrial automation solutions to a wide array of end-users. This market, categorized by offering, component, end-user, and region, stands as a testament to the transformative impact of SCADA systems on industrial operations.

The SCADA Industry: Revolutionizing Industrial Automation

The SCADA industry is at the forefront of revolutionizing industrial processes, enabling real-time monitoring, control, and data acquisition across diverse sectors. SCADA systems empower businesses to enhance efficiency, optimize resource utilization, and achieve unparalleled control over their operations.

SCADA Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2022 USD 9.8 Billion Market size value in 2027 USD 14.2 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 7.8% Forecast Period 2022–2027 On Demand Data Available 2030 Years Considered 2019–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Component, End User, Region and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW



Companies Covered Rockwell Automation (US),

Schneider Electric (France),

Emerson Electric (US),

Siemens (Germany),

ABB (Switzerland). Other players include in SCADA Market.



Key Insights into the SCADA Market:

SCADA Size and Value: The SCADA market has seen substantial growth in recent years, with an ever-increasing market size and value. This growth is underpinned by the rising demand for efficient industrial automation and process control.

SCADA Growth: The SCADA market is characterized by its consistent and substantial growth, driven by the need for real-time data monitoring and control in a variety of industries, including process industries, discrete manufacturing, and utilities.

SCADA Share: SCADA systems hold a significant share in the industrial automation sector, offering a wide range of applications and services to improve operational efficiency and control.

Offering: SCADA solutions are categorized into hardware, software, and services, providing end-users with a comprehensive toolkit to meet their specific industrial automation needs.

Component: SCADA systems consist of essential components, including programmable logic controllers, remote terminal units, and human-machine interfaces, which collectively enable data acquisition and process control.

Global Reach and Market Prospects:

The global SCADA market is on a trajectory of continuous expansion, with increasing adoption across regions. The market's value is expected to grow as industries recognize the potential of SCADA systems to streamline their operations and improve overall efficiency.