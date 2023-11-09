Prosafe SE: Recommendation from the Nomination Committee

Reference is made to the Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE published on 26 October 2023 and the item regarding the election of members of the company’s Board of Directors.



Please find attached the recommendation from the Nomination Committee. This report will also be made available on the company’s website: www.prosafe.com



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 9 November 2023

Prosafe SE



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

