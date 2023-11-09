GMEX ZERO13 Collaborates with HyperloopTT's Innovation Management Platform "Lucy" for Sustainable Innovation

London and Los Angeles, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMEX Group’s ZERO13, a leading advocate for achieving Net Zero through its cutting-edge climate fintech platform-as-a-service ecosystem is pleased to announce a dynamic agreement with Hyperloop Transportation Technology’s AI-based innovation management platform, "Lucy". This collaboration marks a significant step toward fostering innovation that drives sustainability and positive environmental impact.

ZERO13's pioneering approach combines AI and blockchain to restore trust in carbon credit markets, addressing critical issues such as greenwashing, double counting, price transparency, vertical silos, and market fragmentation. Their automated AI and blockchain-driven international carbon exchange, registry, and aggregation hub form the backbone of an ecosystem that accelerates the journey to Net Zero.

Lucy, a vital component of the HyperloopTT group, is a powerful innovation management platform on a mission to create a seamless environment where corporate ecosystems and highly talented individuals can effectively collaborate to solve the world's most pressing challenges. The platform is underpinned by the belief in the potential of people-powered transformation at every level. Reducing carbon emissions is just one facet of a broader commitment to systemic change and regeneration.

The CEO of ZERO13 and GMEX Group, Mr. Hirander Misra, and HyperloopTT Group's Chief Labs Officer, Mr. Mauro Romano, have come together with a shared vision. By combining Lucy's innovation lifecycle management solution and ZERO13's advanced carbon exchange ecosystem, these two innovative companies will create a holistic innovation management cycle to sustainability. Their goal is to facilitate groundbreaking, purpose-driven ideas and technologies that directly influence the way we live, work, and interact with the world.

Lucy and ZERO13 offer a unique ecosystem for innovators, where highly talented and passionate individuals are matched with organizations seeking innovative solutions to today's most pressing challenges. This collaborative initiative encourages an open-innovation universe where organizations can promote opportunities while maintaining high confidentiality and IP protection standards.

Together, HyperloopTT's Lucy and ZERO13 will play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future through innovative solutions. These two organizations are committed to fostering positive change on a global scale and represent a model of collaboration that demonstrates the transformative power of technology, human talent, and shared purpose.

About Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT)

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (www.hyperlooptt.com, “HyperloopTT”) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods safely, efficiently, and sustainably by bringing airplane speeds to the ground. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced collaborative business model, HyperloopTT is creating the first new form of transportation in over a century.

HyperloopTT’s European Research and Development Center in Toulouse, France, the aerospace capital of Europe, is home to the world’s first and only full-scale test system. In 2019, HyperloopTT released the first comprehensive feasibility study analyzing a hyperloop system, which found that the system is economically and technically feasible and will generate a profit without requiring government subsidies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team of more than 800 engineers, creatives, and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 50 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has offices in North and South America, the Middle East, and Europe.

HyperloopTT is a proud signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, reflecting the company’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

About GMEX Group Limited

GMEX Group (GMEX) offers sustainable digital solutions for the new age of global markets. The firm is a leading global provider of multi-asset exchange trading and post-trade software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market infrastructure solutions and ‘network of networks’ digital platform services. GMEX addresses end-to-end regulatory and contract environment needs for issuance, trading, clearing, and settlement across exchanges and across multiple asset classes including traditional, digital and hybrid assets, carbon credits and ESG real-world assets.

GMEX is the winner of:

Best Development in Fintech of the Year’ – 2022

Best Global Hybrid Finance FinTech Company’ – 2022

Best Solution for Trading Digital Assets’ – 2023

Most Influential Financial Technology Firms of 2023 – 2023

For further information on GMEX, please visit https://www.gmex-group.com/.

About ZERO13

ZERO13, a GMEX initiative, is an automated AI and blockchain-driven international carbon exchange, registry, and aggregation hub ecosystem. Accessed as a ‘Platform as a Service’ (PaaS), the ZERO13 Hub offers a distributed point of entry for digital issuance, trading, and settlement of carbon credits and real-world assets such as ESG securities.

ZERO13 Hub connects multiple international carbon exchanges, registries, custodians, and ESG project owners for supply verification, transparent pricing, and real-time settlement. Connections are via APIs and blockchain enabled by ZERO13 Chain (Pyctor).

For further information on ZERO13, please visit https://www.ZERO13.net/.