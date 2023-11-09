Climb Channel Solutions Announces Authorized GitLab Distributor Partnership in North America

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced it has signed an authorized GitLab distributor partnership agreement, enabling Climb to distribute GitLab to authorized resellers.



Climb Channel Solutions' portfolio now includes GitLab’s comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps Platform. This distributorship aims to streamline software development processes, enhance team collaboration, and propel businesses toward greater efficiency and innovation.

"We are pleased to welcome Climb Channel Solutions as an authorized GitLab distributor," said Patty Cheung, VP of Channels and Alliances at GitLab. "By offering GitLab’s AI-powered DevSecOps platform within Climb Channel Solutions' distribution network, we're helping organizations embrace modern, secure software development practices and drive digital transformation."

Through this partnership, Climb Channel Solutions will help customers simplify complex development tasks and bolster the integration of security, monitoring, and compliance directly into the development workflow. By providing an end-to-end solution, Climb Channel Solutions is enabling its resellers’ customers to achieve faster time-to-market and unparalleled quality in their software delivery.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with GitLab," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "GitLab's DevSecOps platform is a testament to innovation, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to equip our clients with the best emerging and disruptive technology. Together, we will empower organizations to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of software development and delivery."

