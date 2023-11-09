Century Aluminum and USW Ratify New Five-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Sebree LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) (“Century”), announced today that a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement with the United Steelworkers (“USW”) Local 9443-00 was ratified on November 8th, 2023, for the Century Sebree aluminum smelter in Robards, KY. The agreement is effective immediately and runs through October 28, 2028, covering approximately 460 hourly workers at the Century Sebree plant.



“We are pleased to reach a new agreement with the Steelworkers,” said Jesse Gary, Century’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to personally thank the leadership of the USW and our employees who worked diligently to reach a fair deal. This collaboration between the two parties exemplifies our ongoing commitment to enhancing opportunities for our employees while simultaneously strengthening Sebree's position in the highly competitive aluminum market.”

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

