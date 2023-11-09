Polar Power, Inc., C.E.O. Arthur Sams, to Present at the 35th World LPG Forum Highlighting Cost and Environmental Benefits of Transitioning from Diesel to LPG in Multiple Markets

35th World LGP Forum, 2023 to be Held in Rome During LGP Week November 13-17

GARDENA, CA, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (“Polar Power” of the “Company”) (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid power solutions, announces CEO, Arthur Sams will present at the 35th World LPG Forum outlining applications and markets for LPG / Natural Gas DC generators highlighting the cost and environmental benefits of transitioning from diesel to LPG / natural gas. The LPG Forum is being held in Rome during LPG Week November 13-17, 2023.

“Many critical industries such as telecom, EV automotive, HVAC, and farming consume a tremendous amount of fuel, which presents both financial and environmental challenges for equipment and service providers throughout the world,” said Mr. Sams. “LPG Solar Hybrid systems provide these industries with highly sustainable power, long-term cost savings, and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, while helping them meet their Environmental Social Governance (ESG) objectives.

“Our presentation shares these challenges, and vision to introduce technology and products that create sustainable value and efficiency with the participants at the World LPG Forum in Rome,” concluded Mr. Sams.

LPG Week brings together diverse range of stakeholders in the LPG industry to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and challenges facing the sector. Among the audience attending this international forum are hundreds of the largest LPG / natural gas producers and distributors with interest in helping to market DC / AC power systems within their customer networks. In addition to CEO's and CTO’s from major LPG companies, government representatives, and intergovernmental organizations, the event also attracts other key participants such as representatives from industry associations, research institutions, and advocacy groups, media professionals, communication and marketing specialists and students to explore the LPG business.

For more information about attending this event either virtually or in person please follow LPG Week.

Arthur Sams’ presentation will be available on the Company’s website beginning in December.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar Power’s systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com. or follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/polar-power-inc/

Investor Relations Contact:

At CORE IR

Peter Seltzberg, SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Advisory

516-419-9915

peters@coreir.com



At Polar Power Inc.

IR@PolarPowerinc.com