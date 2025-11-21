Polar Power Inc. Receives Purchase Order for Mobile Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers to Address the Growing Need for Emergency Roadside Assistance

Gardena, CA, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power Inc. (“Polar Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: POLA) announced today that it has received an initial purchase order for fifty (50) next-generation model EVMC30K EV mobile chargers (“EVMC30K Chargers”), designed to provide emergency roadside fast-charging for electric vehicles (EVs) that have depleted their batteries charge before reaching a stationary charging station.

Polar Power’s EVMC30K Chargers provide up to 30 kW of level 3 fast charging power (using CCS and Tesla charging standards), enabling stranded EV drivers to resume their journey without the delays and expense of towing. They operate independent of the grid using a propane fueled Toyota prime power engine driving a high efficiency Polar DC alternator for a direct generator to EV charging. Polar Power’s DC generator technology is known for its compact, lightweight, and low cost performance. The EVMC30K Chargers are also available in natural gas and diesel fuel options.

The EVMC30K Chargers deliver a 15 to 30-minute charge, sufficient to reach the nearest charging station—similar to providing a can of gasoline to a stranded motorist. Automotive dealerships have problems with EVs that have lost their charge during transportation from the factory or from being stored onsite for weeks. Polar Power’s EVMC30K Chargers provide the solution. Car rental agencies typically do not have access to level 2 or 3 chargers on their property. Using EVMC30K fast charging can provide quick turnaround for new clients, improving asset utilization.

Polar’s mobile charging technology is expected to address critical pain points for:

EV owners facing range anxiety and battery drain;

Automakers and dealers managing electric vehicles during shipping and storage;

Fleet operators requiring on-site charging for service and maintenance; and

Car rental agencies recharging EVs for the next renter.

“There is a substantial market need for mobile EV charging solutions,” said Arthur Sams, CEO of Polar Power. “As an EV owner for 9 years, I understand the challenges of range anxiety and phantom discharge. Our technology provides a practical and efficient alternative to towing, giving EV owners peace of mind and enabling fleets, dealerships, and manufacturers the ability to manage charging needs during transport and storage, and rescue their stranded drivers.”

“There are two other mobile EV fast charging solutions. The first one incorporates a large AC generator powering an AC to DC power supply that connects to the EV. However, transporting the “mobile” charger to site requires a large size truck or tractor-trailer. The second technology uses a large battery powering a DC to DC power supply that connects to the EV, and this approach is expensive and still has the problem of locating a site to recharge the charger. Polar Power’s mobile charging system provides a powerful solution: their compact DC-based system can be installed on a small pickup truck or hand pushcart.”

“With EV adoption accelerating into trucks and buses, Polar Power sees a significant opportunity to supply mobile EV chargers nationwide for both residential and commercial applications. Polar Power’s customer for these 50 units is currently in business selling level 1 and 2 mobile EV chargers. We are currently in negotiation for a 2 year distribution agreement for sales and service of our mobile chargers. This is expected to augment Polar Power’s limited sales presence in the niche market,” concluded Mr. Sams.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), is a technology company that designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, EV charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar Power’s systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com. or follow the Company on www.linkedin.com/company/polar-power-inc/.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release including, without limitation, Polar Power’s expectation that the EVMC30K Chargers can address certain paint points, are forward-looking statements and considerations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Polar Power could differ from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, adverse domestic and foreign economic and market conditions, including demand for DC power systems; trade tariffs on raw materials; changes in domestic and foreign governmental regulations and policies; and other events, factors and risks. Polar Power undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

