Polar received a Military contract to supply compact and light weight DC Generators for a mobile application

GARDENA, CA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (“Polar Power”) (NASDAQ: POLA), a manufacturer of DC generators, battery charging systems, EV chargers, microgrids, and backup power solutions, today announced it has received a $674,000 contract from a military customer for the delivery of compact, lightweight DC generators designed for mobile applications.

The newly proposed model is approximately 25% smaller and lighter than Polar Power’s smallest generator currently deployed in military and telecom sectors, while maintaining comparable power output. This advancement supports the growing demand for portable energy solutions across a range of industries.

Expanding Applications for DC Generators

DC generators are increasingly used as range extenders for battery-powered devices in sectors such as robotics, drones (land-based battery charging), and communications—where energy needs often exceed the capabilities of advanced batteries alone.

In agriculture, global labor shortages and rising costs are accelerating the adoption of automation and robotics for tasks such as harvesting, planting, monitoring, and spraying. Compact DC generators offer a reliable power source for these systems, especially in remote or off-grid environments.

Transportation infrastructure—including road traffic systems, subways, and railroads—relies on RTUs (Remote Terminal Units) and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems. These typically use oversized generators with expanding battery banks. Polar Power’s compact DC generators provide a cost-effective and space-efficient alternative for extended backup power.

Recreational marine and RV markets are also transitioning to lithium battery systems, creating demand for more efficient and compact charging solutions. Polar Power’s generators meet the needs of customers seeking improved reliability and reduced system size.

Strategic Growth and Product Expansion

“We are expanding our range of power systems to support our goals of customer diversification and increased brand recognition,” said Arthur D. Sams, CEO of Polar Power. “This contract completes our DC generator lineup from 2 kW to 50 kW. Our next development target is a 200 kW DC generator for edge computing and small data centers. We plan to sell directly to large accounts and establish dealer networks for smaller volumes.”

Polar Power’s DC generators, when integrated with batteries and inverters (for AC applications), can support peak loads of 10 to 100 kW by leveraging battery storage to average power usage over a 24-hour period.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Gardena, California, Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) designs and manufactures off-grid and on-grid power and cooling solutions for military, telecommunications, EV charging, microgrids, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), Combined Heat and Power (CHP), and gas-powered HVAC (GPH) systems. Polar Power’s competitive edge lies in its in-house engineering and manufacturing of key components that enhance efficiency and reliability. Polar Power’s solutions address critical needs for space and weight reduction, carbon footprint minimization, fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, and high reliability.

