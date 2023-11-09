Psycho Bunny Revolutionizes Peak Season Fulfillment by Integrating Online and In-Store Operations with Deposco

ATLANTA, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, the omnichannel fulfillment supply chain solutions platform for brand owners, retailers, ecommerce, and 3PL companies has successfully merged online and in-store fulfillment for luxury clothing brand Psycho Bunny. Deposco implemented its Bright Suite omnichannel platform across 60+ Psycho Bunny stores in only 6 months.



Psycho Bunny is known globally for its playful designs, colorful and vibrant collections, and high-quality products. The brand faced challenges due to a fragmented fulfillment system that did not provide real-time inventory visibility, resulting in stock-outs and lost sales from both online and in-store channels.

“We needed a system that would enable us to implement a ship-from-store functionality and fulfill orders directly from our 60+ store locations without inventory complications or delays,” said Monica Provenza, Director, Omnichannel and Experience, Psycho Bunny. “After our first store went live in only three months, we were shipping more than 62,000 orders alongside a reduction from 2 to 5 days of processing time for orders sourced from the DC to under 48 hours out of the stores with Deposco.”

Click here to see a video and case study with Psycho Bunny.

Deposco’s Bright Suite omnichannel platform is the first to unite order orchestration, warehouse management, demand planning, supply planning, and omnichannel fulfillment through a single view of demand against real-time physical inventory execution everywhere.

“Bright Suite provided Psycho Bunny with real-time visibility into their inventory across all their stores, with room to grow seamlessly,” said Bill Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, Deposco. “The ship-from-store functionality created a scalable process for fulfilling orders directly from Psycho Bunny’s store locations with significantly reduced order fulfillment time, increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, and brand growth through a unified buying experience.”

Bright Suite provides Psycho Bunny with accurate, real-time data and automated back-of-house fulfillment processes to improve in-store operations like BOPIS (buy online pick up in-store), helping retailers get more orders out the door with speed, accuracy, operational savings, and a seamless customer experience every time.

Deposco’s supply chain solutions are uniquely architected to help retailers like Psycho Bunny navigate Peak Season, preparing and sustaining retail customers based on three ‘pillars of readiness’ that are crucial to long-term growth: preparation, agility, and efficiency. In October, Deposco launched a “ Peak Season Performance Quiz ,” to provide retailers with mid-season benchmarks and best practices for improving the performance of their supply chains both this Peak Season and beyond.

The quiz followed the September release of “ Navigating Peak Season 2023: North American Supply Chain Leaders’ Top Strategies & Priorities ,” the findings from a July 2023 survey of retailers, wholesalers, and 3PL/4PL firms regarding their top challenges, priorities, and predictions for Peak Season 2023. The survey found insights from more than 350 US and European supply chain executives.