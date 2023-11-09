CIO Leadership: The Transformational Implications of AI will Power the Discussion at the 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 16

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce that its 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be taking place on November 16 at Houston Christian University.
Key topics to be explored at the summit include the transformational opportunities that artificial intelligence (AI) can have on businesses and industries.
“AI is a game-changing technology that can create new business services and fresh Go-to-Market models,” said HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller. “Still, CIOs, CISOs and business technology leaders must pay attention to the challenges and risks that need to be carefully managed and mitigated.”
World-class speakers at the 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Bhupesh Arora, VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.
- Josh Bauman, Senior Director, FinOps and Cloud, Apptio
- Jerich Beason, CISO, Waste Management
- Puneet Bhasin, EVP, Global Chief Information and Digital Officer, Unum
- Shane Coleman, VP, Sales Engineering, Cyera
- George Crawford, CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group LLC
- Dan Durkin, Managing Director of IT, YES Prep Public Schools
- Eric Ensminger, CIO, City Brewing
- Stephanie Franklin-Thomas, SVP, CISO, ABM
- Pat Furr, AVP Infrastructure & Healthcare Technologies, Texas Children’s
- Darnell Jackson, President and CEO, MyKrill
- Timothy Jackson, CIO, Diamond Offshore
- Al Lindseth, Principal, C150 Advisory Services LLC
- Michael McNeil, SVP & Global CISO, McKesson Corporation
- Julie O’Brien, CMO, Dazz
- Hellmut Ometzberger, Senior Director of IT, MRC Global
- Subash Chandra Pakhrin, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering Technology, University of Houston - Downtown
- Mike Phelan, SVP, Worldwide Solutions, Nutanix
- Brian Slepko, EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street
- Brendan Sullivan, SVP, Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat
- Teresa Tonthat, VP & Associate CIO, Texas Children’s
- Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY
- Sudhakar Virupakshi, SVP & CIO, Buckeye Partners
- Joy Wangdi, Cybersecurity Trust Officer, LyondellBasell
- Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
To learn more about the 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy is also excited to be hosting its 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 14 at The Ritz-Carlton Denver.
Key topics to be explored at this event will include the visionary leadership required by CIOs and business technology executives to anticipate what’s coming next for the business.
Top-tier speakers at the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Michael Archuleta, CIO, Mt. San Rafael Hospital
- Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz
- Bao-Ha Bui, Executive Client Solutions Lead, FPT Software
- Shane Coleman, VP, Sales Engineering, Cyera
- Jamey Cummings, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search
- Veena Dandapani, Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya
- Ravi Gaddam, Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, A Boeing Company
- Jeffrey Grayson, CTO, Highland Digital
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Chris Herringshaw, CTO, Janus Henderson Collection
- Sumit Johar, CIO, Automation Anywhere
- James Johnson, CIO, Holland & Hart
- Stephen Katsirubas, VP of IT, Pursuit Collection
- David Mahon, Global Senior Advisor, Deloitte
- Ginna Raahauge, EVP, CIO & Digital Transformation, Zayo
- Molly Rauzi, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald
- Al Rosabal, Strategy & Operations, Palantir Technologies
- Emily Scherberth, Managing Director, West, Global Tech Practice Lead, Apco Worldwide
- Matthew Schwartz, CTO, Sage Hospitality
- Yotam Segev, Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera
- Chris Simmons, VP of Marketing, Savvy Security
- Chris Smith, VP, Business Technology, Vail Resorts
- Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign
- Lee Vorthman, Chief Security Officer, Oracle Corp.
- Kapil Vyas, VP of IT and Head of IT Systems, Automation Anywhere
- Bart Waress, Global Director IT and IT Security, SSR Mining Inc.
- Artie Wilkowsky, SVP, CISO, DISH Network
- Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai
- Alex Wood, CISO, Uplight
- Michael Wright, Deputy Chief Security Officer, Nelnet
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
