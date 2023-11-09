Crakmedia among Quebec's 300 largest SMEs

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October, Les Affaires published its annual ranking of Quebec's 300 largest SMEs. Crakmedia was ranked 150th, with 174 employees as of June 30, 2023. The company, which specializes in digital performance marketing, employed 154 people a year before, representing a growth rate of almost 13% over a one-year period.







This growth is all the more significant for the Quebec City-based company, given that 2023 has been a particularly difficult year in the technology sector. Several renowned tech companies have undergone mass layoffs since the beginning of the year.

"For us, in fact, it's quite the opposite: we've been hiring almost non-stop since the start of the year and actually reached 190 employees at the beginning of October. We expect to exceed 200 by December 31 to support our business growth, more specifically in the field of influencer marketing and in the development of IT and business intelligence solutions applied to digital performance marketing," shares Olivier Bouchard, Chief Operating Officer, with enthusiasm.

A few weeks ago, Crakmedia was included in Canada's Top Growing Companies 2023 ranking, prepared annually by the Report on Business Magazine, which is published by the Globe and Mail. This ranking highlights the exceptional performance of Canadian businesses, reporting the strongest revenue growth over three years.

Founded in Quebec City in 2006, Crakmedia has achieved sustained growth over the past few years. It expanded and renovated its head office in Quebec City's Saint-Roch district last year and inaugurated a new office on Saint-Denis Street in Montreal last June. With some 15 positions to be filled by the end of 2023 and the creation of a further 50 positions planned for 2024, Crakmedia can expect to approach the top 50 in next year's SME ranking.

A world leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development, and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international company based in Quebec City. Its fields of activity include digital content design, campaign personalization, website and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, advertising brokerage, web development, and the creation of cutting-edge technologies. For more information: crakmedia.com

