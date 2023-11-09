Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Morgantown, West Virginia today. Owned and operated by Irene and Daniel Lambka, the new location will serve the Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Pleasants, Preston, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Washington, Wetzel and Wood Counties.



"Our aim is to assist all Morgantown and nearby area customers, fostering a harmonious coexistence between thriving wildlife and a safe living environment for everyone,” said Irene Lambka, Co-Owner of Critter Control of Morgantown . “With changing weather and seasons, challenging situations between local residents and wildlife are bound to arise in the coming months, and our dedicated team is well-prepared and eager to handle them. We are here to address all your wildlife-related needs."

The Morgantown area is home to a diverse array of wildlife species, many of which are being displaced due to climate change, land development, and the proliferation of invasive species. Consequently, animals such as rodents, squirrels, raccoons, snakes, bats, skunks, and more are relocating closer to residential areas, resulting in increased interactions with homeowners. Residents should refrain from attempting to handle these animals themselves, as increased exposure to humans can lead to overconfident behavior and potentially dangerous encounters. Homeowners are advised to seek professional assistance for the safe removal of wildlife from their homes.

“Land development, in a place like Morgantown, has caused a lot of animals to seek refuge in the homes of locals, and doesn’t show any signs of slowing,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. "As the problem intensifies, local residents require the expertise of Critter Control now more than ever. Irene and Daniel are the ideal wildlife removal experts to lead the way in a compassionate, humane, and intelligent manner."

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Morgantown will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 4:30pm, Saturdays from 8:00am – 12:00pm and will be closed on Sundays. The franchise offers a 10% discount on all services to members of the military and senior citizens. Residents in need of immediate assistance can contact the new Critter Control location at (681) 270-1060 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/west-virginia/morgantown .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.