The Pritzker Military Foundation Donates $700K to Military Organizations in Honor of Veterans Day and National Veteran and Military Families Month

“November is a month that celebrates gratitude and honors our veterans and military families. The Pritzker Military Foundation salutes our service members and extends a hand to empower these impactful organizations,” said Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired). “Through our grants, we strive to foster transformation, education, and support for our military communities across the country.”

Susan Rifkin, Chief Operating Officer of Philanthropic Activities for the Pritzker Military Foundation says, “During such a pivotal month dedicated to giving veterans the recognition they deserve, the Pritzker Military Foundation is committed to playing a role in expanding and strengthening the support that is currently available to veterans and their loved ones.”

The Pritzker Military Foundation joins in this recognition by donating to the following organizations:

Fisher House Foundation – $100,000 to support the construction of the North Chicago Fisher House at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center. The comfort house is free of charge for military and veteran families while a loved one is in the hospital. Expansion of the center will begin in spring 2024 and is expected to be completed within nine to twelve months.

The National World War II Museum– $300,000 to support the Museum’s International Conference on World War II in 2023 and 2024 as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor. The conference is an educational event that brings together scholars, authors, historians, and witnesses to discuss the war's key battles, personalities, strategies, issues, and controversies that changed the world. This year’s conference will be held on December 7-9.

The PenFed Foundation– $300,000 to provide support to entrepreneurs from the military community with new and innovative resources to strengthen and grow their businesses through the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program’s (VEIP) educational programming. The VEIP exclusively supports veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs with highly scalable, startup companies.

The Pritzker Military Foundation is a private foundation that accepts applications by invitation only. There is no open application period.

