Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Product sales and royalty revenue of $7.0 million up 118% from Q3 2022, representing the eleventh straight quarter of sequential product sales and royalty revenue growth

Generated $0.9 million in positive cash flow from operations; ended quarter with $22.1 million of cash on hand

Acquired ultra-rare disease product Nitisinone Capsules

Management to hold conference call today at 4:30pm ET

DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“The momentum continues for Eton, and we’re proud to report our eleventh straight quarter of product sales and royalty revenue growth, which has allowed us to reach cash flow break-even ahead of schedule. Sales of ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid remain strong, and we recently added a fourth commercial rare disease product to our portfolio, Nitisinone Capsules, which we expect to launch in early 2024,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

“Reaching cash flow break-even is an important milestone on our journey to becoming a highly profitable and industry leading rare disease company. I am proud of the hard work and dedication from our employees that made it possible. With strong organic growth prospects for our existing commercial products, the potential near-term launches of Nitisinone and ET-400, plus a strong balance sheet and favorable M&A environment, I couldn’t be more excited about Eton’s outlook for 2024 and beyond,” concluded Brynjelsen.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Eleventh straight quarter of sequential growth in product sales and royalty revenue. Eton reported third quarter 2023 product sales and royalty revenue of $7.0 million, representing 118% growth over the prior year period and 8% growth over the second quarter of 2023.

Recorded positive cash flow from operations solely from product sales and royalty revenue. During the quarter, cash on hand increased from $21.6 million to $22.1 million.

Strong growth in product sales driven by ALKINDI SPRINKLE and Carglumic Acid. Both products posted strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter sales growth. The Company expects to launch an ALKINDI SPRINKLE physician sampling program in the coming weeks, which is expected to further accelerate the product’s growth.

Acquired FDA-approved ultra-rare disease product Nitisinone. In October, Eton acquired Nitisinone capsules which will be Eton’s fourth commercial product, moving the company closer to its goal of reaching ten commercial products by the end of 2025. Eton expects to launch the product during the first quarter of 2024.

First full quarter of commercial availability for Betaine Anhydrous. The launch of Betaine resulted in a significant increase in the company’s interactions with metabolic geneticists, which is expected to help drive Betaine revenue as well as potentially benefit Carglumic Acid and the company’s soon-to-be-launched Nitisinone product.

Held pre-NDA meeting with FDA regarding product candidate ET-400. Last week, Eton held a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA regarding ET-400. Based on feedback from the meeting, the company plans to run an additional bioequivalence study and submit the NDA in the middle of 2024. ET-400 is a proprietary liquid formulation of hydrocortisone that, if approved, would complement ALKINDI SPRINKLE by providing patients with an additional treatment option. The Company believes that the combined peak sales of ET-400 and ALKINDI SPRINKLE could exceed $50 million annually.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Net Revenue: Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $7.0 million compared with $3.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 118%. Net sales were comprised entirely of product sales and royalties in both periods. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by growth in ALKINDI SPRINKLE and Carglumic Acid tablets. Product sales and royalty revenue for the third quarter of 2023 were up 8% over the second quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $4.4 million compared with $2.0 million in the prior year period.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $0.6 million compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to decreased expenses associated with products sold to Dr. Reddy's in 2022.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $4.3 million compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period. The slight increase in G&A expenses was mainly due to increased employee-related expenses related to sales force expansion offset by decreased sales and marketing expenses associated with third party sales commissions.

Net Loss: Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.6 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.1 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Eton Pharmaceuticals



Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing products to address unmet needs in patients suffering from rare diseases. The Company currently has four FDA-approved rare disease products, ALKINDI SPRINKLE® for the treatment of pediatric adrenocortical insufficiency, Carglumic Acid for the treatment of hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate synthase (NAGS) deficiency, Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria, and Nitisinone for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinemia type 1. The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400 for the treatment of adrenocortical insufficiency, ET-600 for the treatment of diabetes insipidus, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector for the treatment of adrenal crisis. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Licensing revenue $ — $ — $ 5,500 $ 5,000 Product sales and royalties 7,028 3,219 18,829 7,753 Total net revenues 7,028 3,219 24,329 12,753 Cost of sales: Licensing revenue — — — 990 Product sales and royalties 2,625 1,201 6,898 3,805 Total cost of sales 2,625 1,201 6,898 4,795 Gross profit 4,403 2,018 17,431 7,958 Operating expenses: Research and development 615 744 2,275 3,052 General and administrative 4,336 4,169 14,355 14,228 Total operating expenses 4,951 4,913 16,630 17,280 Income (loss) from operations (548 ) (2,895 ) 801 (9,322 ) Other income (expense): Other income — — 800 — Interest and other expense, net (31 ) (150 ) (281 ) (611 ) Total other income (expense) (31 ) (150 ) 519 (611 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (579 ) (3,045 ) 1,320 (9,933 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net income (loss) $ (579 ) $ (3,045 ) $ 1,320 $ (9,933 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.40 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 25,719 25,365 25,613 25,066 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.40 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 25,719 25,365 26,002 25,066





Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,070 $ 16,305 Accounts receivable, net 3,495 1,852 Inventories 1,051 557 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 541 1,290 Total current assets 27,157 20,004 Property and equipment, net 38 72 Intangible assets, net 4,210 4,754 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 109 188 Other long-term assets, net 12 12 Total assets $ 31,526 $ 25,030 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,712 $ 1,766 Current portion of long-term debt 1,540 1,033 Accrued liabilities 7,141 3,662 Total current liabilities 10,393 6,461 Long-term debt, net of discount and including accrued fees 4,197 5,384 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 44 107 Total liabilities 14,634 11,952 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 25,658,396 and 25,353,119 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 26 25 Additional paid-in capital 118,680 116,187 Accumulated deficit (101,814 ) (103,134 ) Total stockholders’ equity 16,892 13,078 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,526 $ 25,030





Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,320 $ (9,933 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 2,387 3,332 Depreciation and amortization 626 1,522 Debt discount amortization 90 96 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,643 ) 3,973 Inventories (494 ) 69 Prepaid expenses and other assets 749 2,129 Accounts payable (52 ) (720 ) Accrued liabilities 3,445 1,513 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,428 1,981 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of product license rights — (2,750 ) Purchases of property and equipment — (26 ) Net cash used in investing activities — (2,776 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term debt (770 ) (385 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and stock option exercises 288 152 Payment of tax withholding related to net share settlement of stock option exercises (181 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (663 ) (233 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 5,765 (1,028 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,305 14,406 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 22,070 $ 13,378 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 638 $ 545 Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ — Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions Adjustment of operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities due to tenant allowance $ 29 $ —



