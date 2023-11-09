AMMO, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended September 30, 2023.



Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 vs. Second Quarter Fiscal 2023

● Net Revenues of $34.4 million ● Gross profit margin of approximately 24.1% compared to 26.6% ● Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million compared to $5.7 million ● Net loss of ($7.5) million, compared to a net loss of ($0.8) million ● Diluted EPS of ($0.07), compared to ($0.01) ● Adjusted EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.04

GunBroker.com “Marketplace” Metrics – Second Quarter 2024

● Marketplace revenue of approximately $12.5 million ● New user growth averaged approximately 26,000 per month ● Average take rate increased to 6.0% compared to 5.3% in fiscal 2023

Jared Smith, AMMO’s CEO, commented “Our fiscal second quarter was a very difficult quarter for our industry and due to mechanical and supply issues we are roughly one quarter behind where we thought we would be by now. However, we continue to transition our business to a leaner and more profitable operating model and remain focused on addressing operational inefficiencies. With that said, the market is moving very quickly based on recent international and domestic events.

“Events in October have completely flipped the market on its head. We see strong demand for our brass casings and even stronger demand internationally. While we have had delays in bringing the factory on-line, we continue to make investments to secure future predictability, profitability, and capacity. The fundamentals of the industry are improving. Gunbroker.com is starting to see the payoff of payment processing capabilities on the platform as we continue to transition GunBroker.com from an auction house to an Amazon-like model for firearms and accessories,” Mr. Smith concluded.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

The margins in our marketplace segment remain strong and although our gross margins have decreased in our ammunition segment due to the aforementioned operational struggles, we are optimistic on the future performance of this segment. While challenges continue in the market today, the demand for our brass casings remain robust. We are beginning to see positive trends in the demand for our ammunition product and we are seeing the activity on GunBoker.com increase as we enter into our third fiscal quarter.

We are positioned to capitalize on these positive trends given our strong financial position as we have reported $129.5 million in current assets including $49.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, in comparison to $27.6 million in current liabilities. Additionally, we generated $18.2 million in cash from operations through the midpoint of our fiscal year.

We ended the first quarter with total revenues of approximately $34.4 million in comparison to $48.3 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenue was primarily related to a decrease in sales activity from our ammunition segment as a result of the state of the US commercial ammunition market during the reported quarter. Our casing sales, however, which afford us higher gross margins, increased to $6.4 million up from $4.3 million in the prior year period. Our marketplace revenue was $12.5 million, for the reported quarter, compared to $14.6 million in the prior year quarter, which decreased as a result of the current macroeconomic environment impacting our industry as well as others.

Cost of goods sold was approximately $26.1 million for the quarter compared to $35.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter. The decrease in cost of goods sold was related to the decrease in sales volume.

Our gross margin for the quarter was $8.3 million or 24.1% compared to $12.8 million or 26.6% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit margin was related to the shift in our sales mix but was also related to higher costs associated with our manufacturing process in our ammunition segment. Primarily, our cost absorption suffered due to the setbacks we experienced in the reported quarter as a result of rifle casing presses going down.

There were approximately $3.9 million of nonrecurring expenses related to legal and professional fees and accruals for contingencies from activities commencing in our 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. There was also $0.9 million of additional stock compensation expense as a result of change in control, and $0.4 million of write-offs incurred in our second fiscal quarter. All of these items, among others, are included as addbacks to Adjusted EBITDA.

For the quarter, we recorded Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.2 million, compared to prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million.

This resulted in a net loss per share of ($0.07) or adjusted net income per share of $0.00, compared to the prior year period of net loss per share of ($0.01) or adjusted net income per share of $0.04.

We continue to push forward on the improvements to our marketplace, GunBroker.com. We have formally launched OutdoorPay, our payment processing platform, and are in the process of onboarding our userbase to this platform, which will enable us to launch our cart platform soon thereafter.

We repurchased approximately 198,000 shares of our common stock under our repurchase plan in the reported quarter bringing us to just over 1.2 million shares repurchased in total under the plan.

AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,564,868 $ 39,134,027 Accounts receivable, net 23,030,851 29,346,380 Inventories 53,014,205 54,344,819 Prepaid expenses 3,920,007 5,126,667 Current portion of restricted cash - 500,000 Total Current Assets 129,529,931 128,451,893 Equipment, net 55,821,414 55,963,255 Other Assets: Deposits 3,189,518 7,028,947 Patents, net 4,786,022 5,032,754 Other intangible assets, net 117,440,022 123,726,810 Goodwill 90,870,094 90,870,094 Right of use assets - operating leases 1,017,982 1,261,634 TOTAL ASSETS $ 402,654,983 $ 412,335,387 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,598,548 $ 18,079,397 Accrued liabilities 6,250,164 4,353,354 Current portion of operating lease liability 370,980 470,734 Note payable related party - 180,850 Current portion of construction note payable 265,977 260,429 Insurance premium note payable 1,157,745 2,118,635 Total Current Liabilities 27,643,414 25,463,399 Long-term Liabilities: Contingent consideration payable 99,302 140,378 Construction note payable, net of unamortized issuance costs 10,830,663 10,922,443 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 744,616 903,490 Deferred income tax liability 349,327 2,309,592 Total Liabilities 39,667,322 39,739,302 Shareholders’ Equity: Series A cumulative perpetual preferred Stock 8.75%, ($25.00 per share, $0.001 par value) 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 1,400 1,400 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized 119,665,700 and 118,562,806 shares issued and 118,460,743 and 118,294,478 outstanding at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 118,461 118,294 Additional paid-in capital 394,331,516 391,940,374 Accumulated deficit (29,086,926 ) (18,941,825 ) Treasury stock (2,376,790 ) (522,158 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 362,987,661 372,596,085 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 402,654,983 $ 412,335,387



AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Revenues Ammunition sales(1) $ 15,516,589 $ 29,386,969 $ 29,622,618 $ 70,356,852 Marketplace revenue 12,474,716 14,562,694 26,386,918 31,067,640 Casing sales 6,381,081 4,338,896 12,617,425 7,620,093 34,372,386 48,288,559 68,626,961 109,044,585 Cost of Revenues 26,084,120 35,452,850 46,314,155 78,073,214 Gross Profit 8,288,266 12,835,709 22,312,806 30,971,371 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing 289,952 1,068,501 585,533 2,976,671 Corporate general and administrative 7,855,624 5,055,699 15,803,187 10,084,996 Employee salaries and related expenses 5,590,035 3,923,700 9,706,315 6,708,798 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,371,802 3,291,322 6,715,845 6,641,678 Total operating expenses 17,107,413 13,339,222 32,810,880 26,412,143 Income/(Loss) from Operations (8,819,147 ) (503,513 ) (10,498,074 ) 4,559,228 Other Income/(Expenses) Other income (321,341 ) 5,098 371,610 198,596 Interest expense (212,314 ) (97,265 ) (416,515 ) (217,752 ) Total other income/(expense) (533,655 ) (92,167 ) (44,905 ) (19,156 ) Income/(Loss) before Income Taxes (9,352,802 ) (595,680 ) (10,542,979 ) 4,540,072 Provision for Income Taxes (1,857,505 ) 207,827 (1,954,649 ) 2,090,552 Net Income/(Loss) (7,495,297 ) (803,507 ) (8,588,330 ) 2,449,520 Preferred Stock Dividend (782,639 ) (782,639 ) (1,556,771 ) (1,556,771 ) Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stock Shareholders $ (8,277,936 ) $ (1,586,146 ) $ (10,145,101 ) $ 892,749 Net Income/(Loss) per share Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 118,167,228 116,927,607 117,941,755 116,744,972 Diluted 118,167,228 116,927,607 117,941,755 118,063,619





(1 ) Included in revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is excise taxes of $1,284,166 and $2,435,051, respectively. Included in revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is excise taxes of $2,459,962 and $6,147,392, respectively.



AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income/(Loss) $ (8,588,330 ) $ 2,449,520 Adjustments to reconcile Net Income/(Loss) to Net Cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 9,293,566 8,594,968 Debt discount amortization 41,626 41,626 Employee stock awards 2,290,746 2,351,438 Stock grants 101,500 91,594 Contingent consideration payable fair value (41,076 ) (25,246 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,047,587 934,135 Reduction in right of use asset 243,652 398,033 Deferred income taxes (1,960,265 ) 817,310 Changes in Current Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable 5,267,942 12,590,905 Due from related parties - 9,000 Inventories 1,330,614 (9,590,856 ) Prepaid expenses 2,262,859 1,130,589 Deposits 3,839,429 2,633,655 Accounts payable 1,519,151 (3,017,415 ) Accrued liabilities 1,760,716 (1,295,829 ) Operating lease liability (258,628 ) (403,184 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,151,089 17,710,243 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of equipment (2,618,205 ) (8,405,180 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,618,205 ) (8,405,180 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from factoring liability 26,047,370 45,600,000 Payments on factoring liability (26,047,370 ) (45,291,282 ) Payments on inventory facility, net - (825,675 ) Payments on note payable - related party (180,850 ) (334,374 ) Payments on insurance premium note payment (2,017,089 ) (1,334,183 ) Proceeds from construction note payable - 1,000,000 Payments on construction note payable (127,858 ) - Preferred stock dividends paid (1,420,677 ) (1,420,727 ) Common stock repurchase plan (1,855,569 ) - Common stock issued for exercised warrants - 24,242 Net cash used in financing activities (5,602,043 ) (2,581,999 ) Net increase in cash 9,930,841 6,723,064 Restricted cash, beginning of period 500,000 - Cash, beginning of period 39,134,027 23,281,475 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 49,564,868 $ 30,004,539 Restricted cash, end of period $ - $ 1,000,000 Cash, end of period $ 49,564,868 $ 29,004,539

(Continued)

AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 375,885 $ 141,131 Income taxes $ - $ 1,302,811 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Insurance premium note payment $ 1,056,199 $ 2,035,519 Dividends accumulated on preferred stock $ 136,094 $ 136,044 Construction note payable $ - $ 9,804,580





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We analyze operational and financial data to evaluate our business, allocate our resources, and assess our performance. In addition to total net sales, net loss, and other results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the following information includes key operating metrics and non-GAAP financial measures we use to evaluate our business. We believe these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of the Company. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures in this Current Report on Form 8-K because they are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance, produce future strategies for our operations, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of our resources. Accordingly, we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-22 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-22 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA Net Income (Loss) $ (7,495,297 ) $ (803,507 ) $ (8,588,330 ) $ 2,449,520 Provision for Income Taxes (1,857,505 ) 207,827 (1,954,649 ) 2,090,552 Depreciation and amortization 4,673,479 4,294,845 9,293,566 8,594,968 Interest expense, net 212,314 97,265 416,515 217,752 Employee stock awards 1,467,949 1,176,375 2,290,746 2,351,438 Stock grants 50,750 43,750 101,500 91,594 Other (income) expense, net 321,341 (5,098 ) (371,610 ) (198,596 ) Contingent consideration fair value (20,052 ) (23,944 ) (41,076 ) (25,246 ) Other nonrecurring expenses(1) 3,867,692 741,131 6,627,418 741,131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,220,671 $ 5,728,644 $ 7,774,080 $ 16,313,113





1 ) For the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, other nonrecurring expenses consist of professional and legal fees that are nonrecurring in nature. For the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, other nonrecurring expenses consist of proxy contest fees.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Fully Diluted EPS

For the Three Months Ended 30-Sept-23 30-Sept-22 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Fully Diluted EPS Net Income/(Loss) $ (7,495,297 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (803,507 ) $ (0.01 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,673,479 0.04 4,294,845 0.04 Interest expense, net 212,314 - 97,265 - Employee stock awards 1,467,949 0.01 1,176,375 0.01 Stock grants 50,750 - 43,750 - Contingent consideration fair value (20,052 ) - (23,944 ) - Nonrecurring expenses 3,867,692 0.03 741,131 0.01 Tax effect(1) (2,319,673 ) (0.02 ) (1,360,309 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 437,161 $ - $ (803,507 ) $ 0.04





For the Six Months Ended 30-Sept-23 30-Sept-22 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Fully Diluted EPS Net Income/(Loss) $ (8,588,330 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 2,449,520 $ 0.02 Depreciation and amortization 9,293,566 0.08 8,594,968 0.07 Interest expense, net 416,515 - 217,752 - Employee stock awards 2,290,746 0.02 2,351,438 0.02 Stock grants 101,500 - 91,594 - Contingent consideration fair value (41,076 ) - (25,246 ) - Nonrecurring expenses 6,627,418 0.06 741,131 0.01 Tax effect(1) (4,329,437 ) (0.04 ) (2,531,771 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 5,770,902 $ 0.05 $ 11,889,386 $ 0.10





(1 ) Tax effects are estimated by applying the statutory rate to each applicable Non-GAAP adjustment.



