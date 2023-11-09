Phunware Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
“I am pleased to announce the launch of the Phunware 3.0 strategy, which focuses on the pillars of continued software sales, the development of additional strategies to monetize our IP, and the resumption of development and incipient launch of our digital assets ecosystem, including PhunToken, PhunCoin and Phunwallet,” said CEO Mike Snavely. “I’m glad to be back at Phunware, and am committed to guiding the organization toward a promising future of revolutionizing the way brands and consumers interact. We’ve already hit the ground running on aggressively pursuing our new corporate initiative and look forward to keeping our shareholders well-informed with regular updates.”
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Net revenues for the quarter totaled $2.8 million
- Platform revenues were $1.3 million
- Hardware revenues were $1.5 million
- Net loss was $(19.0) million
- Net loss per share was $(0.16)
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(4.3) million
Recent Business Highlights
About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, except share and per share information)
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|2,857
|$
|1,955
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $68 and $198 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|1,053
|958
|Inventory
|899
|2,780
|Digital assets
|75
|10,137
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|599
|1,033
|Total current assets
|5,483
|16,863
|Property and equipment, net
|165
|221
|Goodwill
|16,731
|31,113
|Intangible assets, net
|2,023
|2,524
|Right-of-use asset
|3,041
|3,712
|Other assets
|367
|402
|Total assets
|$
|27,810
|$
|54,835
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,969
|$
|7,699
|Accrued expenses
|946
|2,895
|Lease liability
|1,008
|954
|Deferred revenue
|1,516
|2,904
|PhunCoin deposits
|1,202
|1,202
|Current maturities of long-term debt, net
|5,563
|9,667
|Warrant liability
|—
|256
|Total current liabilities
|18,204
|25,577
|Deferred revenue
|743
|1,274
|Lease liability
|2,308
|3,103
|Total liabilities
|21,255
|29,954
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 129,062,144 shares issued and 128,555,644 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 103,153,337 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively
|13
|10
|Treasury stock at cost; 506,500 and 0 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|(502
|)
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|287,498
|275,562
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(463
|)
|(472
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(279,991
|)
|(250,219
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|6,555
|24,881
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|27,810
|$
|54,835
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|(In thousands, except per share information)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net revenues
|$
|2,792
|$
|4,758
|$
|11,026
|$
|17,021
|Cost of revenues
|2,597
|3,963
|10,014
|12,935
|Gross profit
|195
|795
|1,012
|4,086
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|1,027
|1,819
|3,627
|5,232
|General and administrative
|3,478
|5,189
|12,956
|14,745
|Research and development
|1,042
|1,665
|4,026
|4,544
|Impairment of goodwill
|13,188
|—
|14,391
|—
|Total operating expenses
|18,735
|8,673
|35,000
|24,521
|Operating loss
|(18,540
|)
|(7,878
|)
|(33,988
|)
|(20,435
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(264
|)
|(991
|)
|(1,354
|)
|(1,645
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(237
|)
|—
|(237
|)
|—
|Impairment of digital assets
|—
|—
|(50
|)
|(21,511
|)
|Gain on sale of digital assets
|—
|1
|5,310
|195
|Fair value adjustment of warrant liability
|—
|797
|256
|3,267
|Other income, net
|62
|53
|291
|123
|Total other income (expense), net
|(439
|)
|(140
|)
|4,216
|(19,571
|)
|Loss before taxes
|(18,979
|)
|(8,018
|)
|(29,772
|)
|(40,006
|)
|Income tax expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net loss
|(18,979
|)
|(8,018
|)
|(29,772
|)
|(40,006
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|(37
|)
|(84
|)
|9
|(201
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(19,016
|)
|$
|(8,102
|)
|$
|(29,763
|)
|$
|(40,207
|)
|Loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted
|119,989
|98,822
|109,430
|97,803
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(29,772
|)
|$
|(40,006
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
|832
|690
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|237
|—
|Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability
|(256
|)
|(3,267
|)
|Gain on sale of digital assets
|(5,310
|)
|(195
|)
|Impairment of digital assets
|50
|21,511
|Impairment of goodwill
|14,391
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|3,662
|2,169
|Other adjustments
|1,945
|1,185
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(122
|)
|(723
|)
|Inventory
|1,470
|(731
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|583
|(254
|)
|Accounts payable
|269
|925
|Accrued expenses
|(921
|)
|(1,118
|)
|Lease liability payments
|(1,008
|)
|(594
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(1,919
|)
|(2,464
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(15,869
|)
|(22,872
|)
|Investing activities
|Proceeds received from sale of digital assets
|15,390
|—
|Purchase of digital assets
|—
|(923
|)
|Acquisition payment
|—
|(1,125
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(7
|)
|(238
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|15,383
|(2,286
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs
|—
|11,795
|Payments on borrowings
|(5,056
|)
|(4,698
|)
|Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs
|6,879
|3,655
|Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock
|58
|16
|Payment for stock repurchase
|(502
|)
|—
|Net cash provided in financing activities
|1,379
|10,768
|Effect of exchange rate on cash
|9
|(209
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|902
|(14,599
|)
|Cash at the beginning of the period
|1,955
|23,137
|Cash at the end of the period
|$
|2,857
|$
|8,538
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|1,140
|$
|613
|Income taxes paid
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Issuance of common stock for 2022 Promissory Note
|$
|800
|$
|—
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
|$
|—
|$
|3,053
|Non-cash exchange of digital assets
|$
|557
|$
|911
|Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Lyte Technology, Inc.
|$
|—
|$
|1,814
|Issuance of common stock under the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan previously accrued
|$
|47
|$
|116
|Issuance of common stock for payment of bonuses previously accrued
|$
|379
|$
|—
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net loss
|$
|(18,979
|)
|$
|(8,018
|)
|$
|(29,772
|)
|$
|(40,006
|)
|Add back: Depreciation and amortization
|188
|185
|564
|553
|Add back: Interest expense
|264
|991
|1,354
|1,645
|Add back: Income tax expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|EBITDA
|(18,527
|)
|(6,842
|)
|(27,854
|)
|(37,808
|)
|Add Back: Stock-based compensation
|838
|899
|3,662
|2,169
|Add Back: Loss on extinguishment of debt
|237
|—
|237
|—
|Add Back: Impairment of digital currencies
|—
|—
|50
|21,511
|Add Back: Impairment of goodwill
|13,188
|—
|14,391
|—
|Less: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities
|—
|(797
|)
|(256
|)
|(3,267
|)
|Less: Gain on sale of digital assets
|—
|(1
|)
|(5,310
|)
|(195
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,264
|)
|$
|(6,741
|)
|$
|(15,080
|)
|$
|(17,590
|)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Gross profit
|$
|195
|$
|795
|$
|1,012
|$
|4,086
|Add back: Stock-based compensation
|80
|59
|444
|154
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|275
|$
|854
|$
|1,456
|$
|4,240
|Adjusted gross margin
|9.8
|%
|17.9
|%
|13.2
|%
|24.9
|%
|Supplemental Information
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2023
|2022
|Amount
|%
|Net Revenues
|Platform revenue
|$
|1,253
|$
|1,259
|$
|(6
|)
|(0.5
|)%
|Hardware revenue
|1,539
|3,499
|(1,960
|)
|(56.0
|)%
|Net revenues
|$
|2,792
|$
|4,758
|$
|(1,966
|)
|(41.3
|)%
|Platform revenue as percentage of total revenue
|44.9
|%
|26.5
|%
|Hardware revenue as percentage of total revenue
|55.1
|%
|73.5
|%
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2023
|2022
|Amount
|%
|Net Revenues
|Platform revenue
|$
|3,893
|$
|5,379
|$
|(1,486
|)
|(27.6
|)%
|Hardware revenue
|7,133
|11,642
|(4,509
|)
|(38.7
|)%
|Net revenues
|$
|11,026
|$
|17,021
|$
|(5,995
|)
|(35.2
|)%
|Platform revenue as percentage of total revenue
|35.3
|%
|31.6
|%
|Hardware revenue as percentage of total revenue
|64.7
|%
|68.4
|%