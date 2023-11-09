Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2023 totaled $132.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $64.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $67.6 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of October 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$ 18,044 
Global Discovery1,269 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth10,994 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,694 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity361 
Non-U.S. Growth12,026 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth6,038 
China Post-Venture153 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity3,707 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,491 
Value Income11 
International Value Team  
International Value36,397 
International Explorer189 
Global Value Team  
Global Value22,031 
Select Equity298 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets787 
Credit Team  
High Income8,287 
Credit Opportunities199 
Floating Rate56 
Developing World Team  
Developing World3,056 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak1,946 
Antero Peak Hedge402 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained301 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities82 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities412 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 132,231 
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $53 million.
 

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
