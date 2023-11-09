Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q3 2023 Results

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

 Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
 20232022Change 20232022Change
Revenue$232,016$207,67812% $678,638$548,33424%
Operating income 23,691 21,62210%  61,112 33,73881%
EBITDA(1) 44,955 42,3356%  123,685 95,44830%
Cashflow 40,784 41,078(1%)  118,864 92,20529%
Net income 19,237 17,16312%  49,455 25,73592%
Attributable to shareholders 19,231 17,17912%  49,472 25,76492%
            
Per Share Data (Diluted)           
EBITDA(1)$1.10$0.9812% $3.00$2.2136%
Cashflow$1.00$0.955% $2.88$2.1435%
            
Attributable to shareholders:           
Net income$0.47$0.4018% $1.20$0.60100%
            
Common shares (000’s)(4)           
Basic 40,149 42,339(5%)  40,555 42,367(4%)
Diluted 40,961 43,090(5%)  41,291 43,142(4%)
            
        September 30 December 31 
Financial Position at       2023 2022Change
Total Assets      $894,325$878,6152%
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)111,159 127,628(13%)
Working Capital(2)       127,566 112,15414%
Net Debt(3)       - 15,474(100%)
Shareholders’ Equity       542,528 522,0234%
            

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 reflect relatively stable industry conditions. Despite lower year over year North American third quarter industry activity levels, market share gains resulting from equipment upgrades contributed to modestly higher third quarter results in 2023 as compared to 2022. Third quarter Australian activity levels were lower compared to the prior year as one drilling rig and one service rig were out of service during the third quarter of 2023 for recertification and upgrades.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

 Three months ended 
September 30
Nine months ended 
September 30
 2023
2022
Change2023
 2022
Change
Revenue$75,815 $73,976 2%$212,633 $183,478 16%
EBITDA(1)$21,670 $21,777 - $51,830 $42,026 23%
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 29% 29%-  24% 23%4%
Operating days(2) 2,880  3,097 (7%) 7,723  7,885 (2%)
Canada 2,009  2,041 (2%) 5,023  4,675 7%
United States 535  648 (17%) 1,696  2,045 (17%)
Australia 336  408 (18%) 1,004  1,165 (14%)
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars$26,325 $23,886 10%$27,532 $23,269 18%
Canada 24,522  22,655 8% 25,668  21,560 19%
United States 28,540  26,370 8% 28,326  24,067 18%
Australia 33,577  26,100 29% 35,522  28,729 24%
Utilization 33% 35%(6%) 30% 30%- 
Canada 28% 29%(3%) 24% 22%9%
United States 48% 54%(11%) 53% 58%(9%)
Australia 73% 89%(18%) 74% 85%(13%)
Rigs, average for period 94  95 (1%) 94  95 (1%)
Canada 77  77 -  77  77 - 
United States 12  13 (8%) 12  13 (8%)
Australia 5  5 -  5  5 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

CDS segment revenue during the third quarter of 2023 was higher compared with the previous year quarter as lower operating days were more than offset by increased pricing. The deployment of upgraded equipment contributed to the year-over-year increase in third quarter revenue per operating day. Negatively impacting utilization in the United States was the transfer of a triple drilling rig to Canada during the second quarter of 2023 and a general slowdown in industry activity, which was partially offset by higher pricing. Lower Australian utilization due to the removal of a drilling rig from service for recertification and upgrade was partially offset by higher revenue per operating day as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to rate increases arising from previous rig upgrades and fewer standby days due to wet weather in 2023 compared to 2022.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

  Three months ended 
September 30
 Nine months ended 
September 30
  2023  2022 Change 2023  2022 Change
Revenue$21,137 $18,070 17%$65,362 $46,911 39%
EBITDA(1)$7,263 $8,097 (10%)$23,977 $17,190 39%
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 34% 45%(24%) 37% 37%- 
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars$12,825 $11,283 14%$42,473 $31,075 37%
Pieces of rental equipment 7,659  9,450 (19%) 7,659  9,450 (19%)
Canada 6,767  8,560 (21%) 6,767  8,560 (21%)
United States 892  890 -  892  890 - 
Rental equipment utilization 19% 17%12% 18% 16%13%
Canada 18% 16%13% 16% 15%7%
United States 27% 27%-  36% 27%33%
Heavy trucks 69  71 (3%) 69  71 (3%)
Canada 48  48 -  48  48 - 
United States 21  23 (9%) 21  23 (9%)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Third quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2022 due to higher equipment utilization and modestly improved pricing. Lower year over year third quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin was due primarily to equipment and personnel mobilization costs incurred in Canada in advance of the upcoming winter drilling season. A significant number of underutilized rental pieces were disposed of in Canada during the first nine months of 2023.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

 Three months ended
September 30
Nine months ended
September 30
 
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Revenue$110,959 $86,654 28%$322,207 $238,001 35%
EBITDA(1)$14,404 $7,956 81%$39,402 $26,162 51%
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 13% 9%44% 12% 11%9%
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 36,616  37,563 (3%) 36,616  37,563 (3%)
Canada 15,226  15,018 1% 15,226  15,018 1%
United States 21,390  22,545 (5%) 21,390  22,545 (5%)
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 69% 63%10% 75% 56%34%
Canada 73% 49%49% 77% 41%88%
United States 67% 81%(17%) 74% 77%(4%)
Sales backlog at period end, $ million$152.9 $197.8 (23%)$152.9 $197.8 (23%)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s third quarter revenue was due primarily to higher United States fabrication sales, increased equipment overhaul activity and improved utilization of the compression rental fleet.   EBITDA and EBITDA margin increased substantially due to improved fabrication sales margins and a greater revenue contribution from the higher margin rental business. The fabrication sales backlog decreased to $152.9 million compared to the $197.8 million backlog at September 30, 2022.   Sequentially, the quarter end backlog decreased $32.7 million due to a moderation of quoting activity converting to sales during the third quarter of 2023 with no corresponding decrease in production activity as well as a shift in customer demand towards renting compression equipment.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

 Three months ended
September 30
Nine months ended
September 30
 2023
2022
Change2023
2022
Change
Revenue$24,105 $28,978 (17%)$78,436 $79,944 (2%)
EBITDA(1)$5,044 $6,896 (27%)$16,177 $17,173 (6%)
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 21% 24%(13%) 21% 21%- 
Service hours(2) 26,044  30,894 (16%) 81,920  87,740 (7%)
Canada 12,140  15,506 (22%) 38,988  42,663 (9%)
United States 6,370  5,073 26% 18,781  13,783 36%
Australia 7,534  10,315 (27%) 24,151  31,294 (23%)
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars$926 $938 (1%)$957 $911 5%
Canada 923  969 (5%) 955  903 6%
United States 944  914 3% 980  878 12%
Australia 913  904 1% 944  937 1%
Utilization(3) 36% 34%6% 38% 32%19%
Canada 24% 30%(20%) 26% 27%(4%)
United States 63% 50%26% 63% 46%37%
Australia 28% 39%(28%) 31% 40%(23%)
Rigs, average for period 79  80 (1%) 79  80 (1%)
Canada 56  57 (2%) 56  57 (2%)
United States 11  11 -  11  11 - 
Australia 12  12 -  12  12 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Third quarter activity in the Canadian WS segment was negatively impacted by reduced well abandonment activity following the conclusion of government incentive programs. Negatively impacting third quarter activity in Australia was the removal of a service rig from operation for recertification and upgrades.   Segment EBITDA for the third quarter decreased as compared to 2022 due to lower activity and competitive pricing in Canada and Australia.

Corporate

During the third quarter of 2023, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the execution of its 2023 capital expenditure program in preparation for the upcoming winter drilling season in North America. $59.6 million of capital expenditures have been made to September 30, 2023.
        
Total Energy exited the third quarter of 2023 with $127.6 million of positive working capital, including $29.9 million of cash, and $115 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities.   The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at September 30, 2023 was 5.35%.

Outlook

Industry conditions remain relatively stable and constructive despite continued global economic uncertainty and volatile commodity prices. Oil and natural gas producers continue to be measured in their drilling and completion programs as they pursue acquisition opportunities and execute on shareholder return strategies.   Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, the disciplined deployment of capital and opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

In Australia, the drilling rig removed from service in the second quarter for recertification and upgrades returned to service in mid-October where it is currently deployed on a hydrogen drilling project.

Total Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a $20.0 million increase to the Company’s 2023 capital expenditure budget, which increase is being directed towards growth of the CPS segment’s compression rental fleet in direct response to customer demand. Total Energy intends to finance the remaining $32.5 million of its $92.1 million 2023 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand and cashflow.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on November 10, 2023 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until December 10, 2023 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 0461).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2022 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 September 30 December 31
 2023
 2022
 (unaudited) (audited)
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$29,885  $34,061 
Accounts receivable 162,977   154,581 
Inventory 101,464   91,614 
Prepaid expenses and deposits 24,054   18,847 
Income taxes receivable 198   496 
Current portion of lease asset 6   378 
  318,584   299,977 
    
Property, plant and equipment 564,618   567,515 
Income taxes receivable 7,070   7,070 
Goodwill 4,053   4,053 
 $894,325  $878,615 
    
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$126,861  $114,274 
Deferred revenue 53,586   63,895 
Dividends payable 3,198   2,490 
Current portion of lease liabilities 5,339   5,173 
Current portion of long-term debt 2,034   1,991 
  191,018   187,823 
    
Long-term debt 101,463   117,997 
    
Lease liabilities 9,696   9,631 
    
Deferred income tax liability 49,620   41,141 
    
Shareholders' equity:   
Share capital 251,283   261,109 
Contributed surplus 4,076   3,590 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,066)  (17,032)
Non-controlling interest 535   552 
Retained earnings 310,700   273,804 
  542,528   522,023 
    
 $894,325  $878,615 

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 Three months ended
September 30		Nine months ended
September 30
 2023
2022
2023
2022
     
Revenue$232,016 $207,678 $678,638 $548,334 
     
Cost of services 175,235  156,803  522,270  427,518 
Selling, general and administration 12,027  9,695  33,586  28,589 
Other expense (income) 238  (405) (208) (1,080)
Share-based compensation 701  312  1,457  791 
Depreciation 20,124  19,651  60,421  58,778 
Operating income 23,691  21,622  61,112  33,738 
     
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,140  1,062  2,152  2,932 
Finance costs, net (1,691) (1,911) (5,190) (5,280)
Net income before income taxes 23,140  20,773  58,074  31,390 
     
Current income tax expense (recovery) (231) 403  140  (39)
Deferred income tax expense 4,134  3,207  8,479  5,694 
Total income tax expense 3,903  3,610  8,619  5,655 
     
Net income$19,237 $17,163 $49,455 $25,735 
     
Net income (loss) attributable to:    
Shareholders of the Company$19,231 $17,179 $49,472 $25,764 
Non-controlling interest 6  (16) (17) (29)
     
Income per share    
Basic$0.48 $0.41 $1.22 $0.61 
Diluted$0.47 $0.40 $1.20 $0.60 
     

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

 Three months ended
September 30		Nine months ended
September 30
 2023
2022
2023
2022
     
Net income$19,237 $17,163 $49,455 $25,735 
     
Foreign currency translation (1,734) 8,496  (7,034) 8,707 
     
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (1,734) 8,496  (7,034) 8,707 
     
Total comprehensive income$17,503 $25,659 $42,421 $34,442 
     
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
     
Shareholders of the Company$17,497 $25,675 $42,438 $34,471 
Non-controlling interest 6  (16) (17) (29)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

 Three months ended
September 30		Nine months ended
September 30
 2023202220232022
     
Cash provided by (used in):    
     
Operations:    
Net income for the period$19,237 $17,163 $49,455 $25,735 
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:    
Depreciation 20,124  19,651  60,421  58,778 
Share-based compensation 701  312  1,457  791 
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,140) (1,062) (2,152) (2,932)
Finance costs, net 1,691  1,911  5,190  5,280 
Foreign currency translation (3,934) (405) (4,284) (1,080)
Current income tax expense (recovery) (231) 403  140  (39)
Deferred income tax expense 4,134  3,207  8,479  5,694 
Income taxes recovered (paid) 202  (102) 158  (22)
Cashflow 40,784  41,078  118,864  92,205 
Changes in non-cash working capital items:    
Accounts receivable (13,516) (33,689) (8,396) (73,667)
Inventory 10,194  123  (9,850) (3,467)
Prepaid expenses and deposits (5,353) (3,856) (5,207) (10,105)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,066) 16,121  10,480  44,960 
Deferred revenue (2,104) (933) (10,309) 38,866 
Cash provided by operating activities 21,939  18,844  95,582  88,792 
Investing:    
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (17,177) (17,063) (59,631) (42,022)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 4,906  2,083  6,410  5,960 
Changes in non-cash working capital items (12) 6,603  2,492  9,554 
Cash used in investing activities (12,283) (8,377) (50,729) (26,508)
Financing:    
Repayment of long-term debt (498) (10,651) (16,491) (41,955)
Repayment of lease liabilities (1,558) (1,326) (4,714) (3,607)
Dividends to shareholders (3,212) (2,482) (8,944) (2,482)
Repurchase of common shares (2,298) (2,248) (13,587) (8,147)
Shares issued on exercise of share options 42  85  42  116 
Interest paid (2,113) (1,887) (5,335) (5,271)
     
Cash used in financing activities (9,637) (18,509) (49,029) (61,346)
     
Change in cash and cash equivalents 19  (8,042) (4,176) 938 
     
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,866  42,345  34,061  33,365 
     
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$29,885 $34,303 $29,885 $34,303 
     

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 ContractRentals andCompressionWellCorporate(1)Total
 DrillingTransportationand ProcessServicing  
 ServicesServicesServices   
       
Revenue$75,815 $21,137 $110,959 $24,105 $- $232,016 
       
Cost of services 51,265  11,828  94,122  18,020  -  175,235 
Selling, general and administration 2,581  2,240  3,327  1,208  2,671  12,027 
Other (income) loss 308  7  (131) -  54  238 
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  701  701 
Depreciation 9,580  4,903  2,585  2,802  254  20,124 
Operating income (loss) 12,081  2,159  11,056  2,075  (3,680) 23,691 
       
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 9  201  763  167  -  1,140 
Finance costs, net (14) (28) (121) (18) (1,510) (1,691)
       
Net income (loss) before income taxes 12,076  2,332  11,698  2,224  (5,190) 23,140 
       
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 367,553  176,330  275,886  74,376  180  894,325 
Total liabilities 72,824  28,851  110,391  6,980  132,751  351,797 
Capital expenditures 9,094  1,643  4,268  1,937  235  17,177 


 CanadaUnited StatesAustraliaTotal
     
Revenue$111,945$99,790$20,281$232,016
Non-current assets(2) 393,168 129,263 46,240 568,671

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 ContractRentals andCompressionWellCorporate(1)Total
 DrillingTransportationand ProcessServicing  
 ServicesServicesServices   
       
Revenue$73,976 $18,070 $86,654 $28,978 $- $207,678 
       
Cost of services 50,189  8,501  77,234  20,879  -  156,803 
Selling, general and administration 2,011  1,662  2,139  1,399  2,484  9,695 
Other income -  -  -  -  (405) (405)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  312  312 
Depreciation 8,888  4,855  2,415  3,247  246  19,651 
Operating income (loss) 12,888  3,052  4,866  3,453  (2,637) 21,622 
       
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1  190  675  196  -  1,062 
Finance costs, net (8) (20) (114) (8) (1,761) (1,911)
       
Net income (loss) before income taxes 12,881  3,222  5,427  3,641  (4,398) 20,773 
       
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 358,510  186,260  258,328  87,568  6,418  897,084 
Total liabilities 79,604  18,246  110,036  7,121  166,537  381,544 
Capital expenditures 10,506  2,260  2,801  1,427  69  17,063 


 CanadaUnited StatesAustraliaTotal
     
Revenue$98,020$77,165$32,493$207,678
Non-current assets(2) 374,894 149,528 51,074 575,496

(1)  Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)  Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 ContractRentals andCompressionWellCorporate(1)Total
 DrillingTransportationand ProcessServicing  
 ServicesServicesServices   
       
Revenue$212,633 $65,362 $322,207 $78,436 $- $678,638 
       
Cost of services 153,466  35,725  273,607  59,472  -  522,270 
Selling, general and administration 7,552  6,374  10,122  3,124  6,414  33,586 
Other (income) loss 20  -  (88) -  (140) (208)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  1,457  1,457 
Depreciation 28,107  14,620  7,822  9,091  781  60,421 
Operating income (loss) 23,488  8,643  30,744  6,749  (8,512) 61,112 
       
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 235  714  836  337  30  2,152 
Finance costs, net (44) (63) (353) (51) (4,679) (5,190)
       
Net income (loss) before income taxes 23,679  9,294  31,227  7,035  (13,161) 58,074 
       
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 367,553  176,330  275,886  74,376  180  894,325 
Total liabilities 72,824  28,851  110,391  6,980  132,751  351,797 
Capital expenditures 40,528  5,777  6,783  6,308  235  59,631 


 CanadaUnited StatesAustraliaTotal
     
Revenue$303,329$303,617$71,692$678,638
Non-current assets(2) 393,168 129,263 46,240 568,671

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 ContractRentals andCompressionWellCorporate(1)Total
 DrillingTransportationand ProcessServicing   
 ServicesServicesServices   
       
Revenue$183,478 $46,911 $238,001 $79,944 $- $548,334 
       
Cost of services 136,354  25,561  206,556  59,047  -  427,518 
Selling, general and administration 5,367  4,990  6,863  3,977  7,392  28,589 
Other income -  -  -  -  (1,080) (1,080)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  791  791 
Depreciation 26,647  14,650  7,107  9,667  707  58,778 
Operating income (loss) 15,110  1,710  17,475  7,253  (7,810) 33,738 
       
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 269  830  1,580  253  -  2,932 
Finance costs, net (14) (59) (288) (17) (4,902) (5,280)
       
Net income (loss) before income taxes 15,365  2,481  18,767  7,489  (12,712) 31,390 
       
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 358,510  186,260  258,328  87,568  6,418  897,084 
Total liabilities 79,604  18,246  110,036  7,121  166,537  381,544 
Capital expenditures 27,970  5,018  5,562  3,392  80  42,022 


 CanadaUnited StatesAustraliaTotal
     
Revenue$282,287$166,523$99,524$548,334
Non-current assets(2) 374,894 149,528 51,074 575,496

(1)  Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)  Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.

(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

