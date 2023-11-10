Aino Health AB (publ): Interim report january-september 2023

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.





100,000 implemented licenses. Improved net sales, profitability and cashflow





January – September 2023



Net sales were KSEK 17,605 (15,248)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -6,812 (-10,522)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.2 (-0.3)

July – September 2023

Net sales were KSEK 5,633 (4,839)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -1,215 (-3,127)

Earnings per share were SEK 0 (-0.1)

It is with great confidence that I want to start by saying that we have successfully implemented 100,000 licenses. It confirms our trust-building work and the power of our platform. We continue to demonstrate the potential and power that our digital solutions carry with them. I would also like to highlight the issue we carried out during this quarter. This strategic measure reduces the company’s debts and strengthens our liquidity. Net sales for this quarter has increased. This increase reflects our commitment, dedication and the hard work put in by the entire team behind Aino. Together with the improved cash flow from current operations, we see clear signs of a positive and sustainable economic development. We live in a time when Human Capital Management is becoming increasingly central. The global business community not only expects innovative digital solutions, but now sees them as a necessity. It is about transparency in the business, open dialogue between employees and management, and a culture where every individual feels valued. With our SaaS solution, we continue to lead the way in meeting these expectations and needs.





The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on november 10, 2023.





For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com





Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/





About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.





Attachment