Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is Expected to Reach $9.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $9.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The market's expansion can be attributed to increasing research and development activities, augmented investments, and advancing automation and technology. Moreover, emerging economies are positioned to offer a multitude of growth opportunities for market participants.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $9.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Method, Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Driver Growing demand for molecular diagnostics

Based on products, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market has been segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. The instruments category is sub-divided into automatic and manual instruments. During 2022, the kits segment held the largest portion of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The market's expansion is attributed to factors such as the ease of use in various applications like molecular diagnostics, gene sequencing, and gene cloning, along with the consistent efforts of major market players to innovate and introduce advanced kits.

Based on type, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types. In 2022, the plasmid DNA isolation and purification segment held the largest market share. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide availability of extraction and processing kits for plasmid DNA and its increasing application in gene expression profiling, as well as its extensive use in various downstream applications.

Based on application, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research, and other applications. In 2022, the diagnostics segment held the most significant portion of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. This dominance is a result of the growing utilization of DNA and RNA isolation for routine sample processing to identify pathogens, the rising patient awareness about genomic diagnostics, and the improved efficiency of genomics sequencing in disease diagnosis.

Based on end users, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is divided into hospitals and diagnostic centers, academic and government research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users. In 2022, hospitals and diagnostic centers held the largest share within this segment. The growing importance of nucleic acid testing in molecular diagnostics is expected to fuel market growth. Nucleic acid testing (NAT)-based tools find extensive use in the development of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays and the discovery of novel biomarkers. Their preference over traditional culture techniques is due to their rapid detection speed and high sensitivity. These factors contribute to the growth of this segment. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as increased throughput and automated purification, are generating interest not only in research laboratories but also in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Over the years, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market has witnessed significant technological evolution, transitioning from labor-intensive reagent-based isolation techniques to magnetic bead-based technologies and fully automated systems for nucleic acid isolation and purification.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America held the largest share in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. This was bolstered by factors such as the presence of key industry players, increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government support, and technological advancements in the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors including lower manufacturing costs, reduced labor expenses, the disease burden, and the increasing number of genomic projects, all of which collectively support the expansion of the Asia Pacific nucleic acid isolation and purification market during the forecast period.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Promega Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Danaher (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

New England Biolabs (US)

Abcam Plc (UK)

KILPEST India Limited (India)

Apical Scientific Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland)

GENAXXON bioscience GmbH (Germany)

LGC Biosearch Technologies (US)

Zymo Research Corporation (US)

Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada)

Omega Bio-Tek, Inc. (US)

FAVORGEN Biotech Corp. (China)

TIANGEN Biotech (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China)

AutoGen Inc. (US)

PCR Biosystems (UK)

Biogenuix (India)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the nucleic acid isolation and purification market into the following segments and subsegments:

Product

Kits

Reagents

Instruments Manual Automatic



Type

Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

Total RNA Isolation and Purification

Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification

microRNA Isolation and Purification

Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Types

Method

Column-based Isolation and Purification

Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification

Reagent-based Isolation and Purification

Other Isolation and Purification Methods

Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Other Applications

End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



Recent Developments:

In August 2023, Danaher Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Abcam. Through this development, Abcam is expected to operate as a standalone operating company within Danaher’s Life Sciences segment.

In July 2023, INOVIQ and Promega announced a global joint marketing agreement for EXO-NET exosome isolation and nucleic acid purification solutions.

In May 2022, Thermo Fisher partnered with the Qatar Genome Program (QGP), a member of the Qatar Foundation (QF), to accelerate genomic research and clinical applications of predictive genomics in Qatar.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Key Stakeholders:

Manufacturers and vendors of nucleic acid isolation and purification kits and instruments

Research associations related to genomics

Hospitals & diagnostic centers

Contract research organizations

Healthcare institutions

Research institutes

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Government & academic institutes

Community centers

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the nucleic acid isolation and purification market by product, method, type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations, in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market

