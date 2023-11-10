SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 November 2023 at 3:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Mäkinen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Mäkinen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 43219/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,182 Unit price: 38.4832 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1,182 Volume weighted average price: 38.4832 EUR

____________________________________________





SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030