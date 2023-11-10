Questex’s Silverlinings Unveils Full List of Cloud Innovation Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Silverlinings today announces the full list of the Cloud Innovation Awards finalists. The program celebrates exceptional innovations that are driving improvements and transforming the cloud industry and were judged on technical innovation, effectiveness, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation.



The winners will be announced at the Cloud Executive Summit, an exclusive two-day symposium built for senior executives looking to discuss and debate the challenges and opportunities presented by the cloud industry today. The event takes place December 6-7 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma, CA. Register here.

Elizabeth Coyne, Managing Editor, Silverlinings said, “Congratulations to the entire Class of 2023 Cloud Innovation Awards finalists. They represent the outstanding talent and creativity in our industry and we wish them the best of luck.”

An expert panel of judges reviewed this category which recognizes individuals who have impacted their organization through cloud technological advancement, revenue generation, customer experience or company culture.

Silverlinings full list of Cloud Innovation Awards finalists include:

Best Cloud Sustainability Initiative

Cisco Systems : Cisco UCS X-Series Modular System

: Cisco UCS X-Series Modular System Iron Mountain Data Centers : 24/7 Carbon Free Energy

: 24/7 Carbon Free Energy VMware: VMware’s Telco Sustainability Framework



Best Cloud Artificial Intelligence Solution

Dynatrace : Dynatrace Davis AI

: Dynatrace Davis AI EnterpriseWeb : Telco-grade generative AI for intent-based orchestration

: Telco-grade generative AI for intent-based orchestration Nutanix : Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box

: Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box VMware: VMware Network Scorecard rApp

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Console Connect: CloudRouter

CloudRouter IBM: IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh

IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh Itential: Itential Automation Platform

Itential Automation Platform Microsoft: Azure Operator Service Manager

Best Cloud-Native 5G Solution

Blue Planet, a division of Ciena: 5G End-to-End Network Slicing Automation Solution

5G End-to-End Network Slicing Automation Solution Intel: 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor with Intel vRAN Boost

4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor with Intel vRAN Boost Marvell: Marvell OCTEON 10 Fusion

Marvell OCTEON 10 Fusion Samsung Networks: vRAN 3.0

Best Cloud Data Center Solution

DriveNets: Network Cloud-AI

Network Cloud-AI Marvell: Marvell Nova 1.6 Tbps PAM4 electro-optics platform

Marvell Nova 1.6 Tbps PAM4 electro-optics platform Vertiv: Vertiv Liebert XDU

Vertiv Liebert XDU Amdocs: Amdocs Executable Cloud-Native Blueprints-In-A-Box

Best Cloud Networking Solution (Public, Private or Hybrid)

Aviatrix: Aviatrix

Aviatrix Cloudbrink: The Cloudbrink Service

The Cloudbrink Service F5: F5 Distributed Cloud Services

F5 Distributed Cloud Services Microsoft: Azure Operator Nexus

Azure Operator Nexus Ericsson: Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure



The Top Cloud Changemaker finalists were announced earlier this week. They include:

Andrew Coward , GM of Software Defined Networking, IBM (International Business Machines)

, GM of Software Defined Networking, IBM (International Business Machines) Chris Nicholas , SVP, Cloud Solutions Group, Trace3

, SVP, Cloud Solutions Group, Trace3 Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile

President of Technology, T-Mobile Chris Sambar, President of Network, AT&T

President of Network, AT&T Will Grannis, CTO, Google Cloud

CTO, Google Cloud Michael Kagan, CTO, NVIDIA

CTO, NVIDIA Michael Intrator, CEO, CoreWeave

CEO, CoreWeave Jon Abrahamson, Chief Product and Digital Officer, Deutsche Telekom

Chief Product and Digital Officer, Deutsche Telekom Richard Moulds , General Manager for Quantum Computing Service Amazon Braket, AWS

, General Manager for Quantum Computing Service Amazon Braket, AWS Scott Guthrie, EVP, Cloud and AI Group, Microsoft Azure

