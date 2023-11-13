Board Member Appointment

Meudon (France), 13 November 2023 – In its November 12th session the Group Board of Directors decided to co-opt Mr. Luciano Siani as a member of Vallourec Board of Directors. The ratification of Mr. Luciano Siani’s appointment will be proposed to the Group’s next Shareholder’s meeting on 23 May 2024.

Mr. Siani has held key leadership positions within Vale Group for almost 15 years, most of them as a Senior member of Vale Executive Committee. He has been Group Financial Officer and most recently Executive Vice President Strategy and Business transformation till January 2023.

Prior to Vale, Mr. Siani has worked 14 years for the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) in various senior roles related to export finance, capital markets and infrastructure assets. He has represented the Bank on the Boards of several large Brazilian companies. Earlier, he also worked as a Consultant at McKinsey & Company.

The Board of Directors considered that Mr. Luciano Siani qualifies as an independent member under the criteria set forth by the AFEP MEDEF corporate governance code.

Mr. Siani is also appointed as member of the Audit Committee and of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee.

The Board of Directors of Vallourec is composed of eight Board Members, including 42% of women and 71% of independent Board Members.

