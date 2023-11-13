PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer to share financial risk expertise at RiskMinds International

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance and ESG sponsors major financial risk conference, sharing insights from its OneSumX business spanning regulation, financial risk and climate risk challenges.

LONDON – November 14, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer’s Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division is a partner sponsor at this year’s RiskMinds International conference through its award-winning OneSumX for Finance, Risk & Regulatory (FRR) business. Topics up for discussion at the event which attracts more than one thousand senior risk professionals from more than 60 countries, include insights into regulatory challenges, such as the upcoming Basel IV framework, and analytics and liquidity risk trends. Wolters Kluwer experts will also tackle the challenges surrounding climate risk during the event in London this week.

Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President, Global Product & Platform Management for the OneSumX business, will chair today’s Risk Regulation Summit at the event. Team members Francis Lacan, Director, Product Management, and Frederik Roeland, Director, Technology Product Management, will then examine the practicalities of developing a climate risk impact framework, discussing approaches to its implementation. And Xavier Dubois, Director, Product Management, is set to analyze the implications of Basel IV on risk management practices, providing insights on how financial institutions can better manage their implementation.

Last month Wolters Kluwer announced OneSumX for Basel, the latest addition to the multi award-winning OneSumX for FRR suite of solutions. The solution allows users to manage the entire Basel reporting process from data integrity and lineage, through to finance and risk management, and into regulatory calculators and reporting. OneSumX for Basel is built on a highly performant platform and brings technological improvements such as cloud-native applications with state-of-the-art security and in-memory processing for faster calculations. Having all risk and regulatory metrics enabled within the risk application gives the opportunity to use the same application in a consistent manner for the quantification of risk and financial measures over a whole host of domains.

Wolters Kluwer established its CP & ESG division in March 2023 to meet the growing demand from corporations and banks for integrated financial, operational, and ESG performance management and reporting solutions. Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG was recently named among the leading global providers of ESG Software in the inaugural and prestigious Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software 2023 report from Verdantix, an independent research firm. The company was also named a “Top Vendor” in the inaugural 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting (ESG) Market Study, published by Dresner Advisory Services.

Other solutions from Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG include Enablon’s ESG Excellence solution, which complements the company’s best-in-class Health and Safety, Process Safety Management and Control of Work software, bridging gaps between departments. CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability, meanwhile, helps businesses manage ESG reporting and the data intelligence to achieve long-term sustainable growth. TeamMate’s audit management platform provides assurance to internal audit teams by streamlining audit workflow, improving productivity and cross-functional collaboration.

