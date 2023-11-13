Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
13 November 2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 10 November 2023 of the following transaction by Mr Orrico, by virtue of his being a director of the Company.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dean Orrico
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC
|b)
|LEI
|2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
ISIN GB00B15PV034
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9620
|50,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
50,000 @ 0.9620
48,100.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 November 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange XLON
Following this transaction, Mr Orrico holds 220,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.21% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).
Enquiries:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT