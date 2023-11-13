RAPT Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today reported financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2023.



“We continue to make progress in 2023 with zelnecirnon (formerly RPT193) in inflammatory diseases and with tivumecirnon (formerly FLX475) in oncology,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of RAPT Therapeutics. “We anticipate reporting top-line data from our Phase 2b trial of zelnecirnon in atopic dermatitis in mid-2024 and we are pleased with how the trial is enrolling. Furthermore, we have made good progress in enrolling our Phase 2a trial in asthma. Earlier this month, we presented exciting Phase 2 data for tivumecirnon in combination with pembrolizumab in checkpoint-naïve non-small cell lung cancer at SITC. Our current cash balance remains strong and we expect it to support our planned operations through mid-2025.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $31.4 million, compared to $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $27.0 million, compared to $16.6 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher development costs related to zelnecirnon, as well as increases in personnel expense, lab supplies, consulting expense, facilities and stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by lower development costs related to tivumecirnon and early-stage programs.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $6.9 million, compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in expenses for personnel, stock-based compensation and facilities.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $85.9 million, compared to $60.9 million for the same period in 2022.

Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $74.2 million, compared to $47.6 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher development costs related to zelnecirnon and early-stage programs, as well as increases in personnel expense, lab supplies, consulting expense, facilities and stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by lower development costs related to tivumecirnon.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $19.6 million, compared to $15.3 million for the same period of 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in expenses for personnel, stock-based compensation, facilities and professional services.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $184.8 million.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, zelnecirnon (formerly RPT193) and tivumecirnon (formerly FLX475), each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “target” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the therapeutic potential of RAPT’s product candidates, clinical development progress and the timing of initiation, enrollment and completion of, and availability of results from, clinical trials of zelnecirnon (formerly RPT193) and tivumecirnon (formerly FLX475), identification and engagement of a third-party partner to develop and commercialize tivumecirnon and RAPT’s cash runway. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected or unfavorable safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends that may not be predictive of future data or results or that may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, including lower than expected enrollment in our Phase 2b clinical trial of zelnecirnon in AD, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to macroeconomic conditions (including the long-term impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, inflation, higher interest rates and other economic uncertainty), RAPT’s ability to identify, engage and attract a third-party partner to develop and commercialize tivumecirnon on acceptable terms or at all, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process and the sufficiency of RAPT’s cash resources. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2023 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

RAPT THERAPEUTICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 1,527 Operating expenses: Research and development 27,022 16,599 74,238 47,628 General and administrative 6,897 5,079 19,607 15,263 Total operating expenses 33,919 21,678 93,845 62,891 Loss from operations (33,919 ) (21,678 ) (93,845 ) (61,364 ) Other income, net 2,548 443 7,923 477 Net loss $ (31,371 ) $ (21,235 ) $ (85,922 ) $ (60,887 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation gain (loss) — 366 (655 ) 715 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 59 (74 ) 560 (962 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (31,312 ) $ (20,943 ) $ (86,017 ) $ (61,134 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.82 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (2.24 ) $ (1.93 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 38,358,032 33,684,261 38,322,773 31,481,948









RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets (Unaudited)

(1) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,135 $ 38,946 Marketable securities 130,642 210,122 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,361 3,626 Total current assets 187,138 252,694 Property and equipment, net 2,704 2,539 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,672 6,940 Other assets 4,207 4,036 Total assets $ 199,721 $ 266,209 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,297 $ 3,365 Accrued expenses 14,109 8,656 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,390 2,171 Other current liabilities 53 32 Total current liabilities 21,849 14,224 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,072 6,819 Total liabilities 26,921 21,043 Commitments Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 626,724 613,073 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (121 ) (26 ) Accumulated deficit (453,806 ) (367,884 ) Total stockholders’ equity 172,800 245,166 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 199,721 $ 266,209

(1) The consolidated balance sheet for December 31, 2022 has been derived from audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

