Good360 Names Angel Pu Shum and Soumit Nandi to Board of Directors

Alexandria, VA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, announced today that it is adding two new members to its Board of Directors. Angel Pu Shum and Soumit Nandi assume their posts on Good360’s Board effective immediately.

Angel Pu Shum is a principal at Warburg Pincus and focuses on investments in the technology sector. She helps to lead the firm’s efforts in supply chain and logistics and financial technology. In 2022, she was recognized by The Wall Street Journal on its Private Equity's Women to Watch list, honoring senior and rising leaders across the industry.

Soumit Nandi leads digital and commercial technology at UPS where he is responsible for strategic technology planning, delivery, and support of the small package commercial functions globally, across the end-to-end customer journey. He also brings significant experience from the airline industry from his prior roles in digital, commercial, and operations technology at United Airlines and Amadeus, a leading airline software solutions company.

The appointments come during a period of significant growth for Good360, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. In 2022, the organization impacted more than 20 million people in need by distributing more than $2.5 billion in essential items--a 42% increase in the number of lives impacted compared to 2021.

“We are so pleased to welcome Angel and Soumit to our Board of Directors. We just celebrated the 40-year anniversary of closing the need gap in our communities by distributing donated goods to those who need them most, and Angel and Soumit will help guide Good360 as it embarks on its next 40 years,” said John Grugan, Good360’s Chairman of the Board. “Both bring exceptional experience in areas that remain key to Good360’s continued growth, impacting both people and the planet.”

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $14 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

