RTOERO awards $85,000 in grants to boost community projects

Toronto, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grassroots projects make communities better. Now, 22 of them in Ontario and B.C. have received funding thanks to RTOERO’s annual community grants campaign.

Since 1968, RTOERO has been a voice for teachers, school and board administrators, educational support staff and college and university faculty in their retirement. Our mission is to improve the lives of our members and seniors.

In each RTOERO district, members take on many volunteer and advocacy roles. Districts can also apply for community grants that support a local program.

“We encourage all RTOERO districts to support and partner with local organizations that are making a real difference on key issues. The projects we back support seniors and children, and advance issues like environmental sustainability, healthy and active living, equity and community connections,” says Martha Foster, chair of the board at RTOERO.

Each year, a committee of RTOERO members assesses the merits of each grants submission. This year’s community grants total $85,270. Since the inception of the program 23 years ago, RTOERO has donated almost $2 million to 550 programs and projects.

“In their careers and in retirement, RTOERO members have been dedicated to service, and the community grants program is another way to put that into action,” says Foster.

[See attached pdf for full list of 2023 community grants.]

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 84,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, we are the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. We welcome members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. We believe in a better future, together!

-30-

Attachments