BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 6 November to 10 November 2023

Paris, 13 November 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from November 6, 2023 to November 10, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/11/2023 FR0000131104 50 000 56,7777 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/11/2023 FR0000131104 150 000 56,7751 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/11/2023 FR0000131104 35 000 56,7767 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/11/2023 FR0000131104 702 684 56,7641 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 07/11/2023 FR0000131104 65 442 56,2959 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 07/11/2023 FR0000131104 235 770 56,3149 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 07/11/2023 FR0000131104 48 525 56,3098 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 07/11/2023 FR0000131104 687 263 56,2984 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/11/2023 FR0000131104 59 809 55,9302 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/11/2023 FR0000131104 238 333 55,9929 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/11/2023 FR0000131104 40 000 55,9212 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/11/2023 FR0000131104 620 654 55,9516 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2 933 480 56,3388

As of 8 November 2023 included, 86,854,237 shares were purchased under the first and the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme, equal to 7% of the share capital. 77,720,757 treasury shares were already cancelled, including 4,333,000 shares on 6 November 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital which now stands at EUR 2,313,221,778 divided into 1,156,610,889 ordinary shares.

Since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 42,971,480 shares, equal to 3.4% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 2.5 billion euros, completing the second tranche of the 2023 share buyback programme. As a reminder, all these shares are intended to be cancelled.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment