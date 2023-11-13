Extraordinary General Meeting's minute

Press release Ecully, November 13, 2023 – 6.00 p.m.





Minutes of the General Meeting of November 10, 2023

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Spineway shareholders was held on first notice on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the company’s registered office, 7 allée Moulin Berger in Ecully (69).

Taking into account the representation of defaulting shareholders by SELARL TULIER POLGE ALIREZAI, as ad hoc agent appointed by Order of the President of the Commercial Court of Lyon dated October 30, 2023, the number of shares held by the shareholders present and represented was 31,898,246 shares and 31,893,331 voting rights. As a quorum was reached, the Meeting was able to be held and make decisions normally.

All resolutions submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting were adopted, including the first resolution concerning the capital reduction, motivated by losses, in a nominal amount of €1,531,115.81 through a reduction in the par value of each share from €0.05 to €0.002.

As a result, the Company’s share capital has been reduced from €1,594,912.30 to €63,796.49, divided into 31,898,245 shares with a par value of €0.002 each.

Information relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting of 10 November 2023 is available on the Company’s website under “Investors/Regulated Information”: https://spineway.com/investors/regulated-information/.

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com



This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR001400BVK2 - ALSPW

Attachment