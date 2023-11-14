Under One Roof: WISeKey International Holding Ltd Unifies Its Operations in Geneva

Geneva, November 14, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced the unification of its operations and affiliated entities under one Geneva roof. Our new headquarters is now located at 58 Avenue Casai, Geneva.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey noted, “This strategic consolidation in our state-of-the-art facilities enhances collaboration and interaction across our diverse subsidiaries, each a specialist in distinct segments of our expansive technology portfolio. While each subsidiary will continue to operate as a distinct business entity, by centralizing processes, systems, resources, and procedures we aim to enhance coordination and collaborations between teams, share innovations and new technological advancements, but also lower corporate costs and improve our bottom line.”

Our subsidiaries include:

SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) - Focused on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products. WISeKey Semiconductors, a company owned by SEALSQ, with operations in Meyreuil France, focused on the development of the next generation semiconductors, is also headquartered in Geneva. WISeKey SA - Specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI. WISeSat.Space AG - Concentrates on space technology for secure satellite communication, particularly for IoT applications. WISe.ART Corp - Dedicated to trusted blockchain NFTs and managing the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.





These subsidiaries play a pivotal role in WISeKey’s mission to secure the internet, each contributing their unique research and expertise. Together, they form a cohesive platform that integrates Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies to secure digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed globally, WISeKey is at the forefront of securing the Internet of Everything. Our semiconductors not only provide security but also generate Big Data that, when combined with AI, facilitates predictive equipment failure prevention.

The WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, trusted by OISTE/WISeKey, ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people, providing secure authentication and identification across IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications.

For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction, its innovative solutions, and the integration of its subsidiary companies, please visit http://www.wisekey.com.

About WISeKey:

