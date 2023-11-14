Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme was announced: 27 October 2023.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme: 30 October 2023 to no later than 29 January 2024.

From 6 November to 10 November 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,465,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 362.9189 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 6 November 285,000 370.7312 105,658,392.00 7 November 290,000 362.9497 105,255,413.00 8 November 295,000 359.0414 105,917,213.00 9 November 293,000 358.3070 104,983,951.00 10 November 302,000 363.7788 109,861,197.60 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme



1,512,000 373.5332 564,782,255.20 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 2,977,000 368.3098 1,096,458,421.80

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 48,242,389 own shares, corresponding to 1.61% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

