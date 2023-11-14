Press release, Helsinki, 14 November 2023, at 12:30 PM (EET)



Nexstim Receives First Order for NBS 6 Therapy System in the United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) (“Nexstim” or “Company”) announces that its’ US subsidiary, Nexstim, Inc. has received the first order for a new NBS 6 therapy system. Nexstim will deliver the NBS System 6 and support services to a private clinic located in North Carolina, United States.

The NBS 6 is a new generation Nexstim system that was released in the spring of 2023. The NBS System 6 is FDA approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). It is a combined system that has been built on Nexstim’s unique, clinically established technology. The modular product design allows for an expansion of system capabilities over time. The new solution creates long-term value for Nexstim’s customers and investors.

More information on the NBS System 6 is available on Nexstim’s website at https://www.nexstim.com/healthcare-professionals/nbs-6

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “One of our key strategic objectives for 2023 is launching the new NBS 6 product, enabling easy-to-use systems and the use of future additional modules in the same system. The launch and development of the new product generation is an essential part of Nexstim’s operations during the 2020-2024 strategy period. We are extremely happy to announce the first customer order for our new system generation and welcome this new private clinic in North Carolina to our growing number of US therapy clinic customers.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment