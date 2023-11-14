Allot to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 16, 2023 and Reschedules Conference Call to November 22, 2023

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 earnings results to Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. This change has been necessitated by the diagnosis of COVID-19 for Mr. Erez Antebi, Allot’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Antebi is following medical guidance and focusing on recovery.

The unaudited financial results of the quarter will continue to be published before the market opens on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

To access the conference call on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

