DSV, 1071 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1071

On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1066. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 October 2023 until 31 January 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been recorded under the programme:

Trading day Trading platform Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-9 375,260 1,039.23 389,980,353 10: 6 November 2023 AQEU 9,869 1,070.71 CEUX 42,452 1,067.89 TQEX 9,549 1,067.40 XCSE 58,130 1,069.23 Total 120,000 1,068.73 128,248,176 11: 7 November 2023 AQEU 4,047 1,067.76 CEUX 13,933 1,067.33 TQEX 4,209 1,068.13 XCSE 15,908 1,066.65 Total 38,097 1,067.18 40,656,318 12: 8 November 2023 AQEU 3,669 1,063.07 CEUX 11,767 1,061.18 TQEX 5,144 1,061.30 XCSE 23,490 1,060.71 Total 44,070 1,061.10 46,762,673 13: 9 November 2023 AQEU 450 1,070.57 CEUX 2,934 1,069.55 TQEX 1,352 1,071.15 XCSE 7,769 1,069.75 Total 12,505 1,069.88 13,378,887 14: 10 November 2023 AQEU 8,227 1,067.70 CEUX 21,771 1,068.27 TQEX 7,822 1,068.36 XCSE 46,300 1,067.81 Total 84,120 1,067.97 89,837,519 Accumulated trading for days 1-14 674,052 1,051.65 708,863,926

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 8,855,202 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.04% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

