Bionano Announces Presentation of OGM Utility Across Key Research Applications at the Association for Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting

- A corporate workshop session will feature Dr. Alka Chaubey, Bionano’s chief medical officer, Dr. Panieh Terraf from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Ravindra Kolhe from Augusta University, and Dr. Miriam Bornhorst from Children’s National Hospital presenting data on the role of structural variants (SVs) in central nervous system (CNS) tumor analysis conducted using optical genome mapping (OGM)
- A second corporate workshop session will feature Dr. Alex Hastie, Bionano’s vice president of clinical and scientific affairs, delivering an overview of the OGM workflow, followed by Drs. Scott Ryall and Adrian Dubuc from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dr. Susan Crocker from Kingston General Hospital Network presenting their data from studies conducted using OGM for hematological malignancy research. Dr. Adam Smith from the University of Toronto will discuss an international working group effort to standardize the implementation of OGM in research laboratories
- A presentation will be given by Dr. Okechukwu Nwogbo from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center on the role of OGM in the detection of pathogenic variants in B-cell lymphoma
- Mark Oldakowski, Bionano’s chief operating officer, Dr. Klint Rose, Bionano’s head of research and development, Darisha Jiandani, Bionano’s director of product management, and Daniel Saul, Bionano’s director of software product management, will lead an innovation spotlight session that will provide attendees with an overview of Bionano’s end-to-end OGM workflow, including details of the latest product developments and innovations to enhance, streamline and enable scalability
- Nineteen scientific posters will illustrate the application of OGM in research areas including hematological malignancies, solid tumor, constitutional disorders and cell and gene therapy
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation in the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2023 Annual Meeting and Expo with a broad range of content covering the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) for cell and gene therapy and cancer research, including scientific workshops and poster presentations from Bionano and researchers from across the genomics landscape.
AMP’s annual meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in molecular diagnostics. The AMP conference will be held November 14-18, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A corporate workshop session titled “Structural Variant Insights from Adult and Pediatric CNS Tumors: Powered by Optical Genome Mapping,” will be hosted by Dr. Chaubey, and will include a presentation from Drs. Terraf, Kolhe, and Bornhorst on their research regarding the role of SVs in CNS tumors. The presenters will share data on OGM’s performance in this research application as compared to traditional cytogenetic methods of analysis, including microarrays. The session will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at 12:00 PM MT in Room 250C.
A second corporate workshop session, titled “Revolutionizing Cytogenomics with Optical Genome Mapping in Hematological Malignancies,” will begin with a brief overview of the OGM workflow by Dr. Hastie, followed by Drs. Ryall, Dubuc and Crocker presenting clinical research data generated using OGM across different types of hematological malignancies. The session will conclude with Dr. Smith presenting an international working group initiative and proposed framework for standardized implementation of OGM across cytogenetic research labs. The session will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at 1:00 PM MT in Room 250C.
As part of a session titled “Case Studies in Hematopathology,” Dr. Nwogbo will present findings from his research using OGM to detect significant variants in CD5 negative low-grade B-cell lymphoma. The session will be held Friday, November 17, from 7:30- 7:45 AM MT in Room 255BC, Second Level.
Bionano leadership team members will host an Innovation Spotlight session titled “Unlocking Easy, Fast and Scalable Workflows for Optical Genome Mapping,” where speakers will discuss how the OGM workflow offers researchers a transformative technique for high-resolution, genome-wide, comprehensive analysis of structural variation across research in cancer and genetic disease and will highlight product advancements and innovations. The presentation will take place Friday, November 17, from 12:00-12:30 PM MT on Stage 1.
In addition, 19 posters featuring results from OGM applications in cytogenetic research will be presented at the conference. All posters will be on display in the Convention Center, Expo Hall, Lower Level for the duration of the conference. Odd numbered posters will be presented November 17, from 9:15-10:15 AM MT. Even numbered posters will be presented November 18, from 9:15-10:15 AM MT. Posters may also be viewed here.
Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and collaborators include:
|Poster Number
|Title
|Author
|G009
|Improved Genomic Classification in Myeloid Neoplasia
Using Optical Genome Mapping and Panel-Based NGS
|Smith A.
|H005
|Evaluation and Comparison of Optical Genome Mapping
(OGM) to Standard of Care (SOC) Testing for Hematologic
Malignancies on Residual Flow Cytometry Samples in a
Clinical Diagnostics Laboratory Setting
|Sen S.
|H11
|Advancing Myeloid Cancer Diagnostics with the Integrated
Workflow of NGS and NxClinical for Copy Number Analysis:
Going beyond the FISH
|Vashisht A.,
Kolhe R.
|H015
|Optical Genome Mapping for Genome-Wide Structural
Variation Analysis in Hematologic Malignancies: Results of
a Prospective Study and Impact on Diagnosis and
Management
|Wicks S.,
Sahoo T.
|H022
|Chromoanagenesis: A Common Mechanism That Leads to
Highly Complex Karyotype and Extensive Clonal
Heterogeneity in Hematological Malignancies
|Wei Q.
|H023
|Applying Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) to Detect and
Monitor Genomic Biomarkers in Hematologic Malignancies
|Pang A., Kim T.,
Chitsazan A.,
Hastie A.
|H038
|Optical Genome Mapping Reveals Known and Novel
Chromosome Structure Across a Range of Hematological
Malignancies in a Clinical Setting
|Sathyanarayana
S.
|H051
|Utility, Impact, and Challenges of Integrating Optical
Genome Mapping (OGM) Technology in Routine
Investigations of Hematological Malignancies: Real-World
Experience
|Singh H., Kolhe
R.
|I029
|Genome Integrity Assessment by Optical Genome Mapping
for Research in Cell and Gene Therapy, Stem Cell, and
Bioprocessing Applications
|Eastbrook J.
|ST027
|Clinical Validation Study of a 505-Gene Panel for Variant
Detection in Diverse Solid Tumor Types
|Vashisht A.
|ST119
|Novel Genomic Structural Variations in Angiosarcomas
|Phung T.,
Hastie A.
|ST143
|Comparative Analysis of Chromosomal Microarray (CMA)
and 505-Gene Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Panel
for Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD)
Phenotype Assessment in Solid Tumors
|Vashisht A.,
Kolhe R.
|ST147
|Clinical Validation of NxClinical for Investigating Copy
Number Alterations (CNA) by Next-Generation Sequencing
(NGS) in Solid Tumors: A Potential Game Changer
|Gupta V., Kolhe
R.
|TT026
|Assessment of Genomic Scars Using NxClinical 6.2 Results
in the Identification of Homologous Recombination Deficient
Tumors in a Pediatric Cancer Cohort
|Lansdon L., Yoo
B.
|TT028
|Assessment of Homologous Recombination DNA Repair
Deficiency (HRD) Score Generation Using Copy Number
Profiling Data from Targeted NGS Compared to
Chromosomal Microarray
|Kanagal-
Shamanna R.
|TT057
|Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Phenotype
Assessment Using Chromosomal Microarray (CMA) and
523-Gene Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Panel: A
Comparative Analysis
|Vashisht A.,
Kolhe R.
|TT058
|Evaluation of Hi-C Sequencing as a Novel Diagnostic
Technology for Detecting Genomic and Chromosomal
Structural Variants in Constitutional Disorders
|Fang H., Liu Y.
|TT062
|Optical Genome Mapping as Next-Generation Cytogenomic
Technique in Clinical Laboratory: A 1000 Sample
Experience
|Singh H., Kolhe R.
|TT070
|Exploring the Utility of NxClinical Software in Investigating
Copy Number Alterations (CNAs) in Myeloid Cancer
Potential on Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): A
Potential Game Changer
|Vashisht A.,
Kolhe R.
|Session
|Title
|Presenter/s
|Presented
|Corporate
Workshop,
Session 1
|Structural Variant Insights
from Adult and Pediatric CNS
Tumors: Powered by
Optical Genome Mapping
|Bornhorst M.,
Chaubey A., Kolhe
R., Terraf P.
|November 15, 2023
12:00-12:50 PM MT
Room 250C
|Corporate
Workshop,
Session 2
|Revolutionizing
Cytogenomics with Optical
Genome Mapping in
Hematological Malignancies
|Crocker S., Ryall S.,
Dubuc A., Hastie A.,
Smith A.
|November 15, 2023
1:00-1:50 PM MT
Room 250C
|Case Study
Presentation
|Variant t(2; 11)/IGK::CCND1
Rearrangement Detected by
Optical Genome Mapping in
a CD5 Negative Low-Grade
B-cell Lymphoma
|Nwogbo O.
|November 17, 2023
7:30-7:45 AM MT
Room 255 BC,
Second Level
|Innovation
Spotlight
|Unlocking Easy, Fast, and
Scalable Workflows for
Optical Genome Mapping
|Oldakowski M., Rose,
K., Jiandani, D., Saul
D.
|November 17, 2023
12:00-12:30 PM MT
Stage 1
“We are thrilled to see a record number of presentations featuring OGM at AMP this year,” stated Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “Our customers continue to push forward cutting-edge applications in areas including hematologic malignancy, cell and gene therapy and solid tumor research, and we look forward to the authors sharing their research with the AMP community.”
