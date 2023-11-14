Bitcoin Depot Named Preferred BTM Vendor with National Retail Association, AATAC

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced it has been named a preferred vendor with the AATAC, a national trade association of retailers, distributors, vendor suppliers and partners for the convenience store and retail industries. Bitcoin Depot is the first BTM company to have gained recognition as a preferred vendor for AATAC, strengthening Bitcoin Depot’s value proposition.



“Bitcoin Depot is proud to work with the AATAC as the association’s preferred BTM vendor, which introduces our company to AATAC’s 50,000 associated retailers nationwide,” said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. “This is another milestone in our mission to bring Bitcoin to the masses.”

Bitcoin Depot is listed as a preferred ATM & Credit vendor on the AATAC website. The Company attended an AATAC trade show this year to meet with AATAC customers and members.

“We are thrilled to offer Bitcoin Depot’s services for our members,” said Ivy LaBrie, Operations Director at AATAC. “Our network of retailers represents an incomparable buying power, and we’re proud to connect them with quality, trusted companies such as Bitcoin Depot that will expand their service offerings.”

AATAC is a national association comprised of smaller buying groups, regional sub-chapters, independents, and other trade organizations under one blanket that consist of over 50,000 operators controlling over 80,000 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Currently, there are approximately 150,000 AATAC-associated C-stores in the country.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of September 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com

About AATAC

