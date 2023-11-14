Alarum to Release Third Quarter Results on November 28, 2023

The Company Will Host a Conference Call on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will host a conference call on November 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number:

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, 5:00 a.m. Pacific time

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562

Israel Toll Free: 1-809-406-247

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Michal Efraty, on behalf of Alarum, at +972523044404.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay HERE and on the Company’s website at https://alarum.io/

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, Tuesday, November 28, 2023, through Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13742710

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.



Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.

The solutions are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions, please visit www.alarum.io

